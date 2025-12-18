National Tennis Center to transform into World Cup Fan Zone next summer

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing is set to temporarily transform into a FIFA World Cup Fan Zone for select group games next summer.

Louis Armstrong Stadium will act as a 10,000-capacity fan zone for World Cup group games between June 17 and 28 next year, offering an “immersive experience” of family-friendly entertainment and interactive fan events.

The official fan zone, unveiled by the New York New Jersey Host Committee on Tuesday, will be operated by Live Nation for select group games at the World Cup next summer. It is the third official fan zone announced by the host committee, which has already announced plans for a Fan Fest in New Jersey’s Liberty State Park for the entire 39-day tournament and a fan village at Rockefeller Center for the knockout stages between July 4 and 19.

The Athletic has reported that tickets for both the Liberty State Park and Louis Armstrong Stadium fan experiences will cost $10, while the Rockefeller Center fan village will be free to enter. The host committee did not respond to a request for clarification.

Ticketed entry to fan zones breaks with FIFA tradition, with fans historically granted free entry in order to watch games they are not attending in person.

Ticketed access allows organizers to control attendance at limited-capacity venues while also generating some revenue, but the Athletic has reported that other host cities, including Philadelphia and Kansas City, have already committed to providing free entry to fan zones.

The host committee said it will be announcing more fan experiences throughout the city as the World Cup draws nearer, with fan zones set to play a major role in the fan experience next summer. MetLife Stadium is hosting just eight of the 104-game World Cup, while only a tiny number of fans will be able to secure tickets for games at the 82,500-seater venue. As a result, fan festivals will likely play a large part in managing spillover as fans visit the New York New Jersey region for the World Cup.

Mayor Eric Adams said the Queens fan zone will create an “unforgettable celebration” for soccer fans next summer, bringing together diverse local communities and lifelong soccer fans.

“We are bringing the world’s game to the world’s borough! By transforming the world-renowned USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center into an immersive fan experience, we are creating a flagship destination for the FIFA World Cup 26 right here in Queens,” Adams said in a statement.

Alex Lasry, CEO of the NYNJ Host Committee, said the fan zone will not just create a viewing experience for soccer fans but also create an “authentic experience” for soccer fans visiting the city next year.

“We plan to deliver an experience that connects fans to the global stage while showcasing the world’s borough as a community that thrives on diversity, culture, and sport,” Lasry said in a statement.

The host committee stated that the fan zone will include cultural showcases highlighting the diversity of Queens, including food options from local vendors. The event will also feature official FIFA merchandise and VIP experiences, with ticket information and specific details to be released at a later date. Organizers will also release more information about which games they are broadcasting at the Queens fan zone.

Danny Zausner, chief operating officer of the USTA National Tennis Center, said the partnership between the USTA and the host committee showcases how sport can unite communities.

“By bringing the energy of the World Cup to Queens, we’re creating an environment where families, fans, and the community can share in the excitement together,” Zausner said.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, meanwhile, noted that Queens represents 190 different nationalities and said there is “no place” more fitting to broadcast the world’s game next summer.

“The World’s Borough. With diehard fans of every national team here in the most diverse county in the United States… it’s only right that Queens families have a dynamic, centralized place where they can cheer their favorite squads on,” Richards said.

Tickets are already on sale for the Liberty State Park Fan Fest, with entry free for children aged 12 and under if they are accompanied by an adult. Tickets are currently only available for the first week of World Cup games, with an early bird special offering tickets at buy one, get one 50% off until Dec. 31.