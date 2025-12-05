AG James will not press charges against NYPD officers who fatally shot Win Rozario in Ozone Park home

The entire incident, from the time Rozario took the scissors from the kitchen drawer at 1:53 p.m. to the time he fell to the floor at 1:55 p.m., lasted a minute and a half. The officers handcuffed Rozario while he was lying on the floor, and one officer began performing chest compressions while the other called for an ambulance. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered the scissors at the scene.

Under the circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers’ use of deadly physical force against Rozario was justified, and therefore, OSI determined that criminal charges would not be pursued against Alongi and Cianfrocco.

“State Attorney General Letitia James’ cowardly decision not to indict NYPD Officers Matthew Cianfrocco and Salvatore Alongi for murdering our beloved son and brother, Win Rozario, feels like we’re watching Win get murdered all over again,” the family said in a joint statement on Thursday. “We were safe in our home until Officers Cianfrocco and Alongi walked in and created chaos. He was only a 19-year-old kid — he had his whole life ahead of him. Every day without him is unbearable, and now we must live with the fact that the cops who murdered him will face no criminal consequences.”

They called for the Civilian Complaint Review Board to schedule a discipline trial and for Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch to fire the officers. They also called for Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to remove the NYPD from mental health responses.

“Win Rozario’s death was a senseless tragedy that brought pain to so many New Yorkers, most of all his loved ones,” Mamdani said. “The NYPD is holding a disciplinary trial for the two officers involved, which is the correct course of action, and I closely await its outcome. What today’s decision does not change is our obligation to do everything in our power to ensure this does not happen again, our commitment to delivering the social services New Yorkers deserve, and our investment in both genuine public safety and justice for all.”

QNS reached out to the NYPD and is awaiting a response, while PBA President Patrich Hendry hailed James’ decision.

“We are grateful that the attorney general recognized the same reality as the CCRB investigators who found these police officers’ actions to be within guidelines,” Henry said in a statement. These police officers were placed in an incredibly difficult situation and forced them to make split-second decisions based on the risks to everyone at the scene. The NYPD’s review of this case must continue to follow the facts and the law.”