Ozone Park community gives away toys and more to families in need

The Ozone Park community came together last weekend to light a Christmas tree for the 8th year in a row at the Solid Rock Tabernacle and enjoy some much-needed holiday spirit and give out toys, drinks and food to families in need.

On Dec. 6, the Ozone Park Residents’ Association (OZPKRA), the Tabernacle and the Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club rallied together a team of volunteers to bring hot chocolate, espresso, hot dogs and snacks to residents while their children eagerly lined up to meet both Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Other volunteers/organizers included former City Council Member Darma V. Diaz and long-time member of Kiwanis Club Ozone Park-Woodhaven Enza Lupo, who could be seen moving large cases of Snapple, which the company donated, and helping make hundreds of hot dogs, respectively.

“What we ask you to do is patronize the businesses that paid to help our community,” said OZPKRA President Sam Esposito. “We couldn’t do this [without them] and this is done to support us as a community.”

Each child received a toy from an array of tables that offered a wide variety of selections like coloring books, stuffed animals, dolls and more. The toy giveaway is a special part of Ozone Park’s tree lighting ceremony, as just a few blocks away is the Ozone Park Inn, a hotel that provides shelter to over 100 families experiencing homelessness. Many of the families have small children, who could be seen dancing on stage to music, sitting atop shoulders to see the tree and sipping their hot cocoa to fend off the cold.

“Passing this site, as it’s been a church as long as I’m living… to see it become really part of the community is heartwarming for me personally,” said state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., who was born and raised in Ozone Park. “I’m just thankful to be a part of it, now that I’m older. We talk about giving: this may be the only toy this child gets this year or the only time they see Santa, so this is a special occasion. It really is.”

Addabbo, Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato and Mamitas Ices were the primary sponsors of the event, though plenty of local businesses chipped in to purchase the presents and food. Mamitas Ices Managing Partner Natalie Romones, dressed in her largest winter coat, attended the lighting with two of her sisters, as the Romones’ family grew up in Ozone Park and sponsored the event for several years now. Though known for their flavored ices, Romones joked the hot chocolate they provided was likely much more preferable on a cold night.

“[Mamitas Ices] is one of our biggest sponsors,” Esposito said. “They’re the most incredible family and their story is the most amazing story you’ll ever hear.”

After every child had the opportunity to take their photo with Santa and receive a gift, Esposito took to the stage for the official lighting. Both Addabbo and Pastor DuWayne C. Pass made brief remarks thanking the crowd for their attendance and the organizations that made it possible.

“I just want to thank God for these wonderful people on this stage. When we came into the community, Sam Esposito, the Senator, the Lions Club, Darma Diaz, everyone who loved us,” Pass said. “When we first started, we were hesitant, but we wanted to be a part of it, so we thank God for bringing us to the community.”

Pass gave the mic away before coming back a few moments later to thank his wife, Joanna Pass. Though he said he’s still new to the community, Pass provided the church’s parking lot as a venue for the event since he officially purchased it in 2024. Pass hopes to be able to start other community-driven events such as a food pantry, flea market and even movie nights to “create community” in his new home. Esposito counted down to the moment everyone had been waiting for and officially lit the tree.

Families took pictures beside it and the volunteers gathered inside the slightly warmer tent to take their picture with the Claus-es.

“Community is what the church is about, and what people are about. And people, we’re one another, and we need each other,” Pass said. “No man is an island.”