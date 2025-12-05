Premier Muay Thai opens in Astoria with a focus on community and growth

A new Muay Thai gym has just opened in Astoria, offering high-level training for all levels and a community space to connect and grow, both on and off the training floor.

Premier Muay Thai, located on the fifth floor at 36-01 36th Ave., offers adult classes six days a week, taught by Joel Estevez, the gym’s owner, who sought to open his own space and build a community, whether students want to train to become fighters or simply love learning martial arts and getting a great workout.

“I wanted to open a gym that’s going to be a community, not just a place to train,” said Estevez.

Estevez has practiced Muay Thai for nearly 20 years, including competing and being one of the head coaches at Sitan Gym in Astoria for over 10 years. After branching out on his own to teach classes as well as working one on one with both amateur and professional fighters in and out of their fight camps, he felt it was time to expand his vision and open his own gym where he could foster an environment of hard work, great training, and offering Muay Thai to students from beginners to advanced, whether their goal is to become a fighter or learn something new in a friendly and welcoming environment.

“Ninety-five percent of people usually come just to train, and 5% want to compete, but it’s a natural progression when people come to the gym, and they see themselves getting better, so they want to test themselves against other people,” said Estevez. “The plan is to build a fight team, but for now, I want to build the community first so we can get there.”

Currently, the space offers Muay Thai classes for adults, but over time, Estevez plans to expand to include children’s classes and a Jiu-Jitsu program. The gym is currently offering a grand opening promotion for those who would like a monthly membership, as well as single drop-in class rates.

The gym will host its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 6, featuring a complimentary class, refreshments, and a hangout session at Pig Beach for new members, friends and family to unwind, get to know each other, and enjoy an afternoon of good company, food, and drinks.

“It’s more than just a gym, it’s a community, it’s friendship,” said Estevez. “It’s an opportunity for us to get to know each other and bond a little bit and build a team, not in numbers, but in terms of camaraderie.”

To learn more about Premier Muay Thai, visit their website or follow them at @prem1ermt for the latest updates and news.