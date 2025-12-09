Quantcast
Photos: PS84Q spreads holiday cheer with annual Winterfest Holiday Market

By Jessica Militello and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
ps84q
PS84Q Steinway Elementary School held their 4th annual Winterfest Holiday Market last Saturday.
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud

PS84Q Steinway Elementary held its 4th Annual Winterfest Holiday Market on Dec. 6, featuring an afternoon of holiday fun including vendors, delicious food and treats and a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.

Santa Claus visited to take photos with the children. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud

The holiday event, located on 42nd Street between Ditmars Boulevard and 23rd Avenue, took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring over 35 vendors, including students and parents, local makers and businesses, who indulged in the fun opportunity to support the school and sell an array of items from jewelry to accessories and more.

Parents had the opportunity to take photos at Winterfest for the holidays. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud

The day long event, which was organized by the PS84Q PTA, also had food from a variety of vendors, including a festive hot cocoa cafe where guests had the chance to make their own decadent hot chocolate creation, as well as delicious food to enjoy while browsing vendor’s tables, whether guests wanted to purchase unique gifts for the holidays while supporting local, or just find a fun way to get into the holiday spirit by spending an afternoon at the holiday market. 

There were over 35 vendors at the event. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud

From arts and crafts for kids to games, fun activities, and a holiday backdrop for photos with friends and family, the event raised money toward enrichment programs, classroom resources and community events for students and their families.

The Baker’s Mind selling customized cakes at the event. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud

The annual holiday market presents an incredible opportunity for students, teachers, parents, and the local community to enjoy a lighthearted afternoon filled with holiday cheer, creating a memorable experience for all, from vendors to sponsors.

There were plenty of fun activities and games for kids. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud

Check out more photos from the Winterfest Holiday Market below:

Kids took photos with Santa at the holiday market. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Making holiday treats. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Kids of Queens. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Kumon Tutoring Center. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
A raffle station with fun prizes for a good cause. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
OCP was one of many food vendors. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photos with Santa were a big hit at the market. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Shibley Day Camp describes school break camps for kids. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
The holiday market had plenty to explore. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
K Love Beauty selling clean, vegan beauty products. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud

