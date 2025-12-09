PS84Q Steinway Elementary held its 4th Annual Winterfest Holiday Market on Dec. 6, featuring an afternoon of holiday fun including vendors, delicious food and treats and a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.

The holiday event, located on 42nd Street between Ditmars Boulevard and 23rd Avenue, took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring over 35 vendors, including students and parents, local makers and businesses, who indulged in the fun opportunity to support the school and sell an array of items from jewelry to accessories and more.

The day long event, which was organized by the PS84Q PTA, also had food from a variety of vendors, including a festive hot cocoa cafe where guests had the chance to make their own decadent hot chocolate creation, as well as delicious food to enjoy while browsing vendor’s tables, whether guests wanted to purchase unique gifts for the holidays while supporting local, or just find a fun way to get into the holiday spirit by spending an afternoon at the holiday market.

From arts and crafts for kids to games, fun activities, and a holiday backdrop for photos with friends and family, the event raised money toward enrichment programs, classroom resources and community events for students and their families.

The annual holiday market presents an incredible opportunity for students, teachers, parents, and the local community to enjoy a lighthearted afternoon filled with holiday cheer, creating a memorable experience for all, from vendors to sponsors.

Check out more photos from the Winterfest Holiday Market below: