A new fitness facility offering 24-hour access has just launched 56 locations across New York and New Jersey, including eight facilities throughout Queens, so clients can get their workout in, no matter what their schedule is like.

PureGym, formerly Blink Fitness, which had its grand opening on Dec. 8, offers true 24/7 access at the new locations, which have been fully upgraded and rebranded to give new clients and existing ones a fresh start to boost their body and mind with a range of fitness offerings.

“We believe everyone should have access to high-quality fitness, at any time they want, and we’re committed to making that possible for New Yorkers,” said Rebecca Passmore, Group Chief Operating Officer. “Our mission is to inspire healthier nations, and we are thrilled to finally bring the city that never sleeps a true 24/7, affordable way to prioritize their well-being.”

The new facility has a range of incredible amenities, starting with its 24/7 access, new premium equipment from strength training to cardio equipment, TrainSafe, which prioritizes safety, cleanliness, and 24/7 security cameras throughout the gym, along with great membership rates beginning at $24.99 to $39, and single-day passes available.

Three locations also received upgrades beyond the standard ones of each facility, including the gym’s Woodside facility, which received additional upgrades such as hack squat machines, Olympic weightlifting machines, dumbbells weighing up to 110 pounds, assault bikes, slam balls and wall balls, as well as turf with sleds. The Woodside location, along with 54th Street in Manhattan and Canarsie in Brooklyn, are pilot sites that will evaluate members’ response to these premium upgrades focused on high-value and low-cost.

Whether clients work late-nights or early in the morning, have an unpredictable schedule, or simply need a fitness facility that offers flexibility to make time for them to work out with a hectic lifestyle, the 24/7 access is a perfect addition for the Queens community, with locations that just opened in neighborhoods like Astoria, Jackson Heights, Ozone Park, Woodside, Corona, Springfield Gardens, Ridgewood and Queens Village.

To learn more about PureGym or to find a location near you, visit their website or keep up to date with them at @puregymus.