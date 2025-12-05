Queens Chamber of Commerce honors local business owners at annual Business Persons of the Year Awards Dinner

Hundreds of business, government and community leaders gathered for the Queens Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Persons of the Year Awards Dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The local business owners honored at this year’s event for their success and contributions to the community included McKissack and McKissack President and CEO Cheryl McKissack Daniel, RDS Same Day Delivery CEO Larry Zogby, Bob and Maureen Shoule of J.W. Hampton Jr. and Co., Inc., NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst CEO Dr. Helen Arteaga, Roosevelt Building Maintenance Co., Inc. President Kenneth Koenig and Queens Chamber of Commerce CFO Richard Grebinger, CPA.

“Bringing people together to honor leaders like Cheryl, Larry, Bob and Maureen, Dr. Arteaga, Kenneth and Richard is one of the best parts of what we do,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech said. “Each of them gives so much to Queens. They work hard, they care about their neighbors and they help make this borough stronger. Their leadership and vision shine through everything they do, and I’m grateful we had the chance to recognize them.”

Some of the other notable attendees on hand for the event included Governor Kathy Hochul and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, the latter of whom addressed those in attendance.

“I’m thrilled that the Queens Chamber of Commerce is honoring an outstanding group of local leaders who have contributed so much to our borough’s prosperity and vitality,” Richards said. “Congratulations to Cheryl McKissack Daniel, Richard Grebinger, Dr. Helen Arteaga, Larry Zogby, the Shoule family and Kenneth Koenig. They have truly gone above and beyond in showing their commitment to the betterment of our community.”

McKissack Daniel’s business has been run by her family for five generations, making it the oldest minority- and woman-owned design and construction firm in the United States. She has overseen over $50 billion in construction, including the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, the LaGuardia Central Terminal Building Redevelopment, Columbia University’s Manhattanville Expansion, the Coney Island Hospital Campus Renovation, the Lincoln and Harlem Hospitals and consulting for the MTA.

“Thank you to the Queens Chamber of Commerce for this meaningful honor,” McKissack Daniel said. “I was proud to stand alongside leaders who care deeply about the future of this borough. My family has been building in America for more than two centuries, and receiving this recognition in Queens, a place defined by its diversity, is truly special. I am grateful to the Chamber for its commitment to uplifting businesses and communities across the borough.”

Zogby has more than 40 years of experience in last-mile delivery and logistics. He is also a community advocate, having received more than 20 awards from city and state officials. He launched One Random Act of Kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering more than 350,000 meals to frontline workers and families in need. This mission continues today. Additionally, he is an active supporter of City Harvest, Friends of Karen, Queens Together and the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens. An advocate for small businesses, fair policy and inclusion, Zogby also works closely with Access VR to support those with disabilities.

“Many thanks to the Queens Chamber of Commerce,” Zogby said. “Being honored in a room full of people who work tirelessly to strengthen our communities means a great deal to me. Queens has supported my company’s mission for decades, and I am proud to continue giving back to the borough that has given me so much.”

Bob and Maureen Shoule have been on the leadership team for their Jamaica-based customs brokerage and freight forwarding company for multiple decades. Since its establishment in 1865, the firm has served generations of importers and exporters. The company continues to thrive in the modern landscape of international trade.

“I’m truly touched by this recognition from the Queens Chamber of Commerce,” Bob Shoule said. “Standing on that stage reminded me how far our family business has come since 1865 and how important the Queens community has been in that journey. We remain committed to serving importers and exporters with the same integrity and reliability that have guided our company for generations.”

Dr. Arteaga is the first woman and the first Latina to helm the executive team of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst. Under her leadership, the hospital has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the “Best Regional Hospitals” and one of the nation’s “High Performing” hospitals. She has been able to secure millions in public funding over the last five years for capital projects at the facility, including $27.5 million from New York State for a new Women’s Pavilion and a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

“I am very grateful to the Queens Chamber of Commerce for this honor,” Dr. Arteaga said. “This award reflects the heart and hard work of everyone at Elmhurst, and I am proud to share it with them. I appreciate the Chamber for seeing the value in what we do for our patients and our community every day.”

Koenig’s Flushing-based business is a trusted provider of building maintenance and janitorial services, thanks in large part to a strong focus on quality, reliability and customer satisfaction. Koenig oversees the daily operations, client relations and staff management of Roosevelt Building Maintenance Co., Inc., ensuring that the services they provide consistently meet high standards of quality, safety and compliance.

“I want to thank the Queens Chamber of Commerce for this recognition,” Koenig said. “It means a great deal to me to be honored by the borough where my company has grown and built long-standing relationships. I am grateful to the Chamber for acknowledging the work of our committed team and all we do to support businesses and properties throughout Queens.”

Grebinger, who became a licensed CPA in 1981, has been associated with the Queens Chamber of Commerce for more than 41 years. He began as the organization’s outside accountant before becoming its CFO. Additionally, over this period of time, Grebinger was the controller for Gemstone Supermarkets Inc., a mid-size Queens-based supermarket chain, was a partner in National Tax Consultants, a Long Island accounting and tax practice, and operated his own CPA practice. He currently works as an associate for Diapoules and Feinstein, CPAs in Melville, Long Island.

“I am truly humbled to be honored by the organization that I’ve called home for the last 40 years,” Grebinger said. “I have enjoyed my work with the Queens Chamber immensely and have appreciated participating in the growth over the years. I am grateful to the Board and the staff for this honor.”

The Queens Chamber of Commerce also held its 2025 Toy Drive at the event. Several attendees of the Business Persons of the Year Awards Dinner donated new and unwrapped toys to help bring holiday cheer to the less fortunate.