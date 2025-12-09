Queens homeowners have their property for an average of 12.7 years: report

Queens had the second-highest average homeownership tenure among all boroughs in New York City in 2025, at 12.7 years.

The average tenure among homeowners who sold their homes in Queens was 12.7 years in 2025, higher than the citywide average of 10.9 years, according to a report by PropertyShark. Only the Bronx had a higher average tenure, at 12.9 years.

One of the big contributing factors to this average in Queens was the fact that eight Queens neighborhoods ranked among the top ten longest homeownership tenures across New York City. This included Neponsit, which ranked first overall at 20.5 years. This neighborhood had 15 homes sold in 2025. Among them were three sold by people who owned the home for more than 45 years.

Other Queens neighborhoods in the top ten included Queensboro Hill at 18.1, Woodhaven at 17.9, Richmond Hill at 17.3, College Point at 17.3, Middle Village at 17.2, Fresh Meadows at 16.9 and Springfield Gardens at 16.5.

In Queens, as well as in the Bronx, the high ownership tenures reflect real-world economics, with those with lower incomes having longer tenures.

Houses in Queens had the highest ownership tenure, at 15.3 years, well above the citywide average of 12.9 years.

Co-ops were much more similar between Queens and New York City. The average ownership tenure for co-ops in Queens was 9 years, just behind the 9.1 average across the city. Both of these averages are the lowest among the types of homes. This is due in large part to stricter ownership rules and resale processes.

Queens lagged much more behind the city as a whole in the average ownership tenure for condos. While New York City had an average of 10.6 years, Queens condos were owned for an average of 10.1 years.