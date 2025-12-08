The Flatiron district is getting a taste of something sweet with the expansion of Somedays Bakery at its first-ever Manhattan location, at 297 Park Ave. S, opening Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8 a.m.

The Queens-based bakery, known for its made-from-scratch sweet and savory croissant treats, is marking the milestone of its fifth NYC location with a brand-new pastry made exclusively for the Manhattan shop called the Medialuna, which the first 100 customers will get to experience for free.

Somedays Bakery first opened in Astoria in late 2024, founded by Chip City CEO, Peter Phillips, who sought to bring something new and innovative to the community, before expanding to other locations such as Long Island City, Montclair, NJ, and the first franchise-owned location in Bayside, which opened this past August in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center.

The bakery is known for using traditional French baking techniques, led by culinary chef Arlander Brown, with an emphasis on freshly made treats and a menu that regularly unveils seasonal delights to give customers something new to experience throughout the year. Some of their most popular items include savory croissants, such as their beef bacon egg and cheese sandwich and the buffalo chicken croissant, along with favorite sweets like the chocolate hazelnut praline lattice and their seasonal chai peach danish.

The latest location in Manhattan will offer citygoers the chance to indulge in some of the bakery’s most popular treats, in addition to a list of exclusive pastries available only at the new location. These include the Argentinian mini croissant, finished with a vanilla bean glaze, the crescent eggnog croissant, a cross-laminated crescent-shaped croissant filled with an eggnog pastry cream, and the chocolate brownie salted caramel danish, a cross-laminated danish with a brownie base and salted caramel top.

The shop will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., whether guests want to grab a savory breakfast sandwich, indulge their sweet tooth, or stop by for an afternoon snack or a cup of their La Colombe coffee.

To learn more about the newest location, follow @Somedaysbakery or visit their website to see their most up-to-date offerings.