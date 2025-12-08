Recent recruit arrested at police academy in College Point for allegedly raping woman in Woodside: NYPD

An NYPD recruit is accused of raping a woman at the Woodside Motor Inn on Queens Boulevard in October.

An on-duty NYPD recruit was arrested at the Police Academy in College Point on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 5, and booked at the 109th Precinct in Flushing for the alleged rape and sexual abuse of a woman he met online.

Ahmed Elnahtawy, 24, was arraigned later in the day at Queens Criminal Court on a complaint charging him with rape in the third degree, forcible touching and sexual abuse in the third degree.

According to the criminal complaint, Elnahtawy arranged to meet the victim at the Woodside Motor Inn at 65-09 Queens Blvd. on Oct. 4. Sometime between 4 p.m. on Oct. 4 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 5, Elnahtawy allegedly grabbed her head and forced her to perform oral sex while she was crying and saying no and stop. The victim later told a detective from the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau that the act occurred without her consent. He was arrested at the Police Academy where he was among the 1,200 recruits who were sworn in over the summer and was expected to graduate in February.

Elnahtawy was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Glenda Hernandez, who ordered supervised release and a full order of protection. He was ordered to return to court on Jan. 12.

The NYPD suspended Elnahtawy without pay and the investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau remains ongoing.