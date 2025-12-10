Queens Public Library breaks ground on new $39 million Rego Park branch

Left to right: Former Community Board 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio, Community Board 6 Chair Heather Beers-Dimitriadis, Community Board 6 District Manager Christine Nolan, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Assembly Member Andrew Hevesi, Congresswoman Grace Meng, Council Member Robert Holden, former Council Member Karen Koslowitz, QPL President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott, Council Member Lynn Schulman and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards marked the ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Rego Park Library.

Queens Public Library hosted a kickoff for a $39 million project to replace the Rego Park library branch with a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 9 that was more than 30 years in the making.

The city’s Department of Design and Construction will manage the project that doubles the size of the current branch at 91-41 63rd Drive and include the design, demolition and construction of the new branch, with completion expected by the end of 2028.

“Today marks the culmination of many years of hard work, collaboration and determination to build a new library for this community,” QPL President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott said. “Rego Park has grown and changed significantly since the current branch opened 50 years ago, and we are thrilled to begin construction on a spectacular new library with double the space, modern amenities and a commanding street presence.”

The Rego Park branch has consistently been one of QPL’s busiest, ranking among the top in checkouts, visits and computer use. The current 7,500-square-foot, one-story facility will be demolished and replaced with an 18,000-square-foot, three-story library, expanding space for programs, learning and community engagement.

‘“The new Rego Park Library has a remarkable design that will make it a standout in the community, and it features environmental sustainability, features to reduce environmental impacts and the burden on local water, sewer, and electrical systems,” DDC Acting Commissioner Eduardo del Valle said. “I think you will agree that it’s been worth waiting for.”

The new library will feature three full floors of programming space. The lower level will include the main multi-purpose room along with a dedicated teen reading area, The ground floor will serve as the primary hub for adult reading and resources, while the second floor will house a bright and welcoming children’s area and a smaller multi-purpose room dedicated to children’s programming.

“It is an honor to join members of the community to help break ground on this crucial and exciting project,” U.S. Rep. Grace Meng said. “As a local library user and the mom of two children, I know firsthand the essential role that libraries play in our borough. All communities deserve a modern facility with updated resources, especially heavily used branches such as the Rego Park location.”

Architecturally, the new library will have a distinctive presence on its corner lot, defined by a jade-colored brick façade and tall windows that will help bring natural light to every level and to its double-height reading room spaces. A grand, open staircase and elevator will link all three floors, creating a sense of spaciousness and connection throughout the building. The branch will feature a wall installment as part of the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs ‘Percent for Art’ program.

Artist Katrin Sigurdardottir’s The Fore will be a continuous mural covering approximately 1,500 square feet across three interior walls, featuring images created through an innovative modular brick system. Inspired by halftone printing and digital dot-matrix structures, specially contoured bricks alternate with standard bricks to form patterns that come together to reveal striking, large-scale images across the walls and transform the building itself into a dynamic, visually engaging canvas. The images are of plants that are native to Queens and which the artist has previously foraged and used to make paper, similar to the paper that makes up books in a library.

‘“The yearslong advocacy of Rego Park leaders and families seeking a new community library has paid off, as we break ground on what will surely be one of the most stunning Queens Public Library branches anywhere in the borough,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “”From state-of-the-art spaces for residents of all ages to learn to the stunning new ‘Percent for Art’ installation, this will be a $39 million library worthy of the families who call Rego Park home.”

QPL will provide a mobile library at the site on Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Jan. 8, 2026, as the demolition gets underway.

“While this will be a temporary inconvenience for our residents, when the renovation is complete we will get to witness a long overdue upgrade and brand new accessible library facility offering more amenities and services for the community, now and for generations to come,” said State Sen. Joseph Addabbo. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz helped with the groundbreaking ceremony.

“The expansion of the Rego Park library branch has been needed for decades,” she said. “As the District Attorney, I know the value of making sure there are mentors and places for young people to go, so they never end up in the criminal justice system. Our libraries strengthen education, opportunity, and community connections in Queens.”

Council Member Lynn Schulman added that libraries are the cornerstones of neighborhoods, offering free education, technology, and safe spaces for every age group,

“As someone who was involved with the Rego Park library project since I was the Library Chair on Community Board 6, today’s groundbreaking marks a transformational $39 million investment in Rego park’s future,” Schulman said. “The new branch illustrates how important it is to invest in public spaces that uplift everyone.”

Community Board 6 District Manager Christine Nolan agreed.

“Community Board 6 is ecstatic to see the Rego Park Library project is finally breaking ground,” she said. “After decades of advocacy , Rego Park will finally have a new, expanded state-of-the-art library that meets the needs of the growing community.”

Council Member Robert Holden added that every community deserves public libraries that serve as neighborhood hubs for learning, opportunity and connection. He thanked QPL and the DDC for bringing the project to fruition.

“I also want to recognize former Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz for helping secure the funding and championing this project from the start,” Holden said. “And I look forward to stopping by once it’s complete to see local families and students enjoying this beautiful new space.”

Koslowitz took part in the groundbreaking after advocating for the project for more than three decades.

“This day is a dream come true,” Koslowitz said. “I have been waiting since 1993 and finally it is a reality. Thank you to Dennis Walcott who always kept me informed and knew how important this library was to me.”