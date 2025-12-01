Resident injured during two-alarm house fire in Glendale which spread to next door home: FDNY

A civilian was injured during a two-alarm house fire near Myrtle Avenue in Glendale on Sunday, Nov. 30.

A civilian was injured as firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire in Glendale on the night of Sunday, Nov. 30.

The FDNY received a call just before 9:45 p.m. of a blaze in a private dwelling at 78-41 73rd Pl., and arriving crews found heavy smoke and fire conditions emanating from the home. A second alarm was transmitted shortly afterward, bringing a total of 25 units, including 106 firefighters and EMS personnel, to the scene between 78th Avenue and Myrtle Avenue.

The house fire was brought under control at 11:18 p.m., according to the FDNY.

One civilian was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. FDNY fire marshals are investigating and will determine the cause of the fire.

Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings were called to the scene for a structural stability inspection, and they observed that 78-41 73rd Pl. sustained extensive structural damage due to the fire, including an open roof, charred wood joists, and missing windows and walls.

They also found extensive fire damage next door at 78-39 73rd Pl., including an open roof, missing walls and windows, and minor damage to the vinyl siding on the 2-story, 2-family home. Inspectors also found an illegally constructed apartment at 78-39 73rd Pl., which had inadequate lighting and ventilation, and no secondary means of egress. Inspectors issued full vacate orders to 78-41 and 78-39 73rd Pl., and ordered the building owner to seal the buildings in the interest of public safety. DOB also issued violations to the owner of 78-39 73rd Pl. for work without a permit, and occupancy contrary to department records.