Runaway horse makes surprise appearance at JFK Airport after breaking free from South Jamaica stable: PAPD

A runaway horse named “Sundance” was spotted galloping along several highways in southeast Queens on Dec. 7 after breaking free from Curly’s Cowboy Center in South Jamaica at around 6:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Officers from the Port Authority Police Department received a report of the horse racing on the JFK Expressway. During their response, PAPD officers determined that the horse had traveled across John F. Kennedy International Airport property before it was seen running southbound on the Van Wyck Expressway, officials said. PAPD safely contained and captured the horse near the entrance to JFK’s Terminal 1.

In coordination with the NYPD, Sundance was unharmed and subsequently returned to Curly’s Cowboys Center, located at 152-50 Rockaway Blvd., and reunited with its owner, according to authorities.

Traffic impacts to the terminal concluded at approximately 8 p.m., according to the Port Authority on New York and New Jersey.