Santa Claus set to visit Bay Terrace Shopping Center

Santa Claus is coming to town in Bay Terrace!

The jolly Christmas figure will be welcoming kids and families at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center on the weekends of Dec. 13 and 14 and Dec. 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Families are invited to take festive photos with Santa at the seasonal pop-up space next to the shopping center’s IHOP, located at 211-33 26th Ave.

Visitors are also encouraged to donate unwrapped toys and new wrapping paper to support the Commonpoint Toy Drive.

“Every year, Cord Meyer looks forward to bringing cheer to families and children of all ages who want to take pictures with Santa,” Cord Meyer Vice President and Bay Terrace Project Lead Joe Forgione said. “It’s a festive way for us to support our tenants, the Bay Terrace community and our special neighbor, Commonpoint Queens. New toys and wrapping paper collected by Commonpoint Queens will be distributed in December to brighten the holidays for children in need.”

Those interested in learning more about this holiday-themed pop-up or the Commonpoint Toy Drive can call the Bay Terrace Management Office at 718-631-0997.