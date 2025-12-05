Santa’s coming to town: Ozone Park community tree lighting set for Saturday

The Solid Rock Deliverance Tabernacle is hosting the 8th annual Ozone Park Residents Block Association (OZPKRBA) tree lighting ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the corner of Plattwood Avenue and Cross Bay Boulevard, with the help of several local organizations, small businesses and representatives. The event will feature a surprise visit from Santa Claus himself.

The affair will be catered with hot dogs, hot chocolate, candies and other goodies and all children are welcome to take their photo with Santa, and accommodations for children with disabilities are present a little earlier from 4 to 5 p.m.

“I love the fact that in each community we do this tree lighting… because it brings people together, and it highlights the importance of community,” said Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. “There’s so much stress out there and people get to put away the stress for just a few moments.”

The tree lighting is sponsored by Addabbo, Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato, both of whom will be attending, as well as many local businesses, such as Mamitas Ices, Stephen Funeral Home and Theresa Home Care Inc.

Ozone Park Residents Block Association (OZPKRBA) President Sam Esposito said they started the tree lighting ceremony in 2018 once they saw the need for some Christmas cheer in the community, and hosted it at one local man’s exuberantly decorated home. Once the owner moved, the tree lighting moved to Cross Bay Boulevard, where it’s been held ever since. Esposito says it’s the perfect location for the 100-plus families in the nearby homeless shelter on Redding Street, and Santa will be giving each child a toy for the holiday.

“People are struggling right now and they’ve been struggling,” Esposito said. “It’s for the community as a whole… but we want to make sure we continue this especially for the families in need.”

Mamitas Ices, the flavored ice brand started by the Morel family from Queens, will be lighting the tree as soon as the sun sets. Unfortunately, the incoming cold blast will make the event reach temperatures close to freezing, around 35 degrees, so families should dress appropriately. Depending on the weather, the Solid Rock Deliverance Tabernacle choir may grace the affair with the performance of classic Christmas carols, but Esposito it will be played by ear and determined by Pastor Duwayne C Pass.