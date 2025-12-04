Second annual Ozone Park tree lighting ceremony to take place Saturday

Council Member Joann Ariola will join the Queens Chamber of Commerce and a number of local community organizations to host the second annual Ozone Park tree lighting ceremony this Saturday.

The festive event, which takes place at the “Welcome to Ozone Park” sign near the intersection of 149th Avenue and Cross Bay Boulevard, is supported by Ariola and the Queens Chamber of Commerce alongside the Ozone Tudor Civic Association, the City Line Ozone Park Civilian Patrol and Esquire Realty.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, and features a number of festivities, including holiday treats and a s’mores station. Organizers also hinted that a “special guest from the North Pole” would be making an appearance at the event.

Anyone planning to attend the event is encouraged to bring their own ornaments to help decorate the tree and add their own personal touch.

Ariola said events like Saturday’s tree lighting are integral to the fabric of the local community and help create holiday spirit.

“These events bring people together, let them meet and interact with their neighbors, and give kids memories that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives,” Ariola said in a statement. “I’m honored to help make this celebration possible once again, and I thank all of my partners who joined me to make this a reality. Together we are building foundations and bringing the Christmas spirit back to the neighborhood.”

Frank Dardani, President of the Ozone Tudor Civic Association, said the event, coupled with the recent installation of Christmas lights across Cross Bay Boulevard, help to usher in “the most wonderful time of the year.”

“Between the tree lighting and the street lights, we are able to really transform Ozone Park into something special,” Dardani said in a statement.

Daniel Hill, communications director for the City Line Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, said the organization is proud to take part in the annual tradition and encouraged members of the local community to come out for Saturday’s tree lighting.

“The tree, the lights along Cross Bay Boulevard, the holiday spirit you feel when you walk by, it all reminds us of what this time of year is supposed to be about,” Hill said in a statement. “We hope everyone comes out on Saturday, December 6 at the Welcome to Ozone Park sign as we light the official Ozone Park Christmas Tree. Let us keep this going and make it something our community can look forward to every year.”

Ariola and the Ozone Tudor Civic Association will be providing the tree and lights for the event, while Esquire Realty will run the s’mores station. The City Line Ozone Park Civilian Patrol will be providing seasonal treats on Saturday, while the Queens Chamber of Commerce has organized the installation of the tree and decorations.