Senior robbed in Woodside by four suspects who remain at large several weeks later: NYPD

Cops are looking for these four suspects for allegedly robbing a 70-year-old man in Woodside last month.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for four young men who allegedly mugged a senior in Woodside in mid-November.

The 70-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of 62nd Street and Woodside Avenue at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12, when he was approached by the perpetrators. The group repeatedly demanded cash from the elderly man as they surrounded him. When he failed to comply, the assailants grabbed him and forcibly removed his cell phone before running off toward Roosevelt Avenue. An NYPD spokesman said the approximate value of the cell phone has not been determined. The victim did not report any injuries following the robbery.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the four suspects and described them as approximately 16 to 22 years of age. One was on a Blade stand-up scooter and wore a black jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers. The second suspect wore a black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood over a gray hoodie, light-colored pants, black sneakers and a black head covering. The third perpetrator wore a dark jacket with a black knit hat, while the fourth wore a black jacket, light-colored pants, black sneakers and a black head covering.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 30, the 108th Precinct has reported 195 robberies so far this year, 26 fewer than the 221 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 11.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.