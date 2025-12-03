Former St. Albans home of legendary late actress, singer and activist Lena Horne now for sale

The former St. Albans home of actress, singer and activist Lena Horne is now on the market.

The former Tudor-style St. Albans home of the late legendary actress, singer and activist Lena Horne is now on the open market, with the current sales price listed at $1.225 million on StreetEasy.

The home, located at 112-45 178th St. in the Addisleigh Park section of St. Albans, was occupied by Horne from 1946 to 1962. She was one of the first African American homeowners in the neighborhood, which would eventually become known as the African American Gold Coast. Other notable African American historical figures who joined Horne in the neighborhood included Jackie Robinson and Joe Louis.

Since Horne sold the home, it has only been occupied by two other families.

This house features 14 total rooms, including six bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Other features include hardwood floors, a finished basement, a private driveway, a garage, a large backyard and a deck across four levels of living space. The property spans 2,287 square feet.

Horne’s acting and musical career spanned 70 years, beginning in 1933, when she joined the chorus of the New York City nightclub the Cotton Club when she was 16 years old. She won four Grammy Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to having a long and successful career in film, television and theater, Horne was also an activist heavily involved in the Civil Rights movement. She even took part in the March on Washington in 1963.

Horne died at 92 years of age on May 9, 2010, as a result of congestive heart failure. Among the thousands of people on hand for her funeral were Dionne Warwick, Liza Minnelli, Leontyne Price, Chita Rivera, Jessye Norman, Cicely Tyson, Vanessa Williams, Diahann Carroll, Leslie Uggams, Lauren Bacall, Audra McDonald and Robert Osborne.