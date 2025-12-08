Annual tree lighting brings Middle Village residents together for caroling and hot chocolate

On the cold and blustery evening of Nov. 5, residents gathered at the Community Methodist Church of Middle Village for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, organized by the Cross County Savings Bank, where they listened to carols sung by local girl scout troops, drank hot chocolate and met with Santa Claus, himself.

Sponsored by the Queens Chamber of Commerce, Middle Village Chamber of Commerce and the Middle Village Residents’ Association, the informal ceremony mostly featured community members chatting and children playing amidst the church’s pews, as everyone eagerly waited for their turn to meet Santa.x

“It’s great to get people out here,” said Al Gentile, organizer and director of Cross County Savings Bank in Middle Village. “It’s the most important thing during the holidays… and it’s a better turnout than we expected.”

Gentile started the tree lighting ceremony eight years ago, around the same time the Cross County Savings Bank began its annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. Though Middle Village took a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, they began again in 2024 to a modest crowd and Gentile, Middle Village Residents’ Association Pres. Paul Pogozelski and the rest of the organizers were proud that this year’s event drew many more community members and to see the many toys that were donated for Toys for Tots.

Though the recent cold blast has turned the air frigid, after briefly meeting inside, the group moved outdoors to the eight foot Christmas tree to listen to Christmas carols. Girl Scout troops 4395, 4620, 4734 and 4618 of Trinity-St. Andrew’s Church in Maspeth, Troop 4733 of Our Lady of Hope and Troop 4641 of PS 49 took turns serenading the crowd with the classics such as Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman and more.

Parents bustled around looking for the perfect angle to capture a video and spectators, including Council Member Bob Holden, Council Member-elect Phil Wong and U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, clapped enthusiastically after each performance.

“I’m just really happy to be here… to be able to celebrate holidays with them,” said Meng. “Thank you to the church, to Middle Village property owners, and the Middle Village Chamber of Commerce for putting together this event for our community.”

Once the final songs were sung, the concert was interrupted by the sudden arrival of the Grinch, and Santa riding shotgun: two enemies turned friends in a shining example of the true spirit of Christmas. Children and girl scouts crowded the celebrities for photos, and admonished the Grinch in the hopes he would behave this holiday season, though he did leave the event early with a hasty excuse while murmuring something about Whoville.

The attendees saw the Grinch and retreated inside the Church for cookies and hot chocolate before forming a long line to speak with Santa Claus, who sat at the front of the church. Crifasi Real Estate, owned by Joe and Sal Crifasi, supplied the concessions with Cross Country Savings Bank.

After kids took their photo with Santa, lead-organizer Cheryle Ann Gangemi, of Crifasi Real Estate and the Middle Village Chamber of Commerce, handed them candy and a goodie bag gifted by Ed Archer of TD Bank. Archer’s first year taking part in the lighting ceremony, he volunteered to help after asking Sal Crifasi how he could get involved with the community during the holidays, and hopes to continue participating in years to come.

The crowd dispersed once Santa had taken a photo with everyone in attendance, including Holden, who said he would ask Santa for his health and a longer life. The last of the hot chocolate was polished off and Middle Villagers left to the church to brave the cold once again.