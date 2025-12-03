A new medical center specializing in treating Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) just opened in Astoria at the beginning of November.

The Vein Treatment Clinic, powered by VIP Medical Group and located at 23-25 31st St., Suite 410, has expanded to a western Queens office and is now run by Dr. Shaun Cole, a board-certified internist and vein specialist with an extensive background in internal and emergency medicine. After seeing patients share their experiences living with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) and its symptoms (in some cases, even for years), he felt inspired to diagnose and treat them in his own office by providing accurate and detailed care.

“I was primarily doing emergency and hospitalist medicine, focused on procedures, and I’ve had patients in the past with Chronic Venous Insufficiency,” said Dr. Cole. “A lot of times they would go years without being properly diagnosed. Years ago I also had a vein issue in one of my legs, so I visited an interventional clinic to get it evaluated and treated. I’m drawn to vascular procedures because the field is always evolving. I value being able to bring my established experience into a specialty that prioritizes advanced, effective patient care.”

Venous insufficiency is a common and often misunderstood condition in which the veins in the legs don’t circulate blood efficiently, causing symptoms such as heaviness, swelling, aching, and visible varicose veins. Often, patients can experience these symptoms for years unless they are properly diagnosed and treated. While genetics can be one of the main contributing factors in developing the condition, it is often found in patients who sit or stand for prolonged periods on a day-to-day basis. The Vein Treatment Clinic specializes in assessing and treating CVI, using minimally invasive treatments that enable patients to return to their normal daily activities with minimal downtime.

“People deserve thorough, unrushed care, especially in fields where symptoms can easily be dismissed,” said Cole. “I try to give patients the clarity and reassurance that I would want my own family to have.”

Dr. Cole specializes in diagnosing and treating faulty veins using modern and safe non-surgical techniques. His main areas of expertise include venous medicine, with comprehensive care for varicose veins, spider veins, and Chronic Venous Insufficiency. He performs minimally invasive treatments such as endovenous ablation, sclerotherapy, and foam therapy, which are all in-office with minimal recovery time. He and his team also utilize ultrasound diagnostics to assess venous reflux and design personalized treatment plans.

“For me, what’s really meaningful is helping patients who have lived with symptoms for years finally understand what’s happening and giving them a treatment that genuinely improves their day-to-day life,” said Dr. Cole.

When patients visit Dr. Cole’s office for the first time, they can expect an in-person evaluation, which includes questions about what’s bothering them the most, as well as an explanation of some of their symptoms. A thorough examination of the legs is performed, followed by an ultrasound test and a venous mapping of their lower extremities.

After Dr. Cole has reviewed everything for a few days, the patient will come back and be given a treatment plan that is best suited for them. If treatments are needed, they’ll be performed during subsequent visits, which can last anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes, including procedures for CVI, varicose veins, and spider veins. The number of appointments will vary on a case-by-case basis.

Most of these treatments are fully covered by medical insurance, according to Dr. Cole’s experience, and even if something isn’t, their billing team will review everything ahead of time so that there are no surprise bills after treatment is complete.

“CVI isn’t just cosmetic, it’s a real medical condition that can affect mobility and long-term leg health, so early diagnosis makes a big difference,” said Dr. Cole. “This field has completely transformed. We now treat CVI through tiny access points instead of big surgeries. Most patients are surprised by how easy the experience is.”

To learn more about The Vein Treatment Clinic powered by VIP Medical Group, or to book an appointment, visit their website to contact their office.