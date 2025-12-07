Victoria’s Secrets: Celebrating with friends and family

It was a week with multiple celebrations, from my friend Lois Christie celebrating her 55th anniversary in business, to enjoying the 100th anniversary of the Rockettes, to celebrating Thanksgiving — what a week for the memory books.

The sun shone on us as my family sat down for our Thanksgiving feast, but we were missing my son Josh’s family, who spent the holiday with his wife’s family. I did get to see them at the heartwarming performance of the Rockettes’ 100th anniversary show at Radio City Music Hall, followed by dinner at Limani.

I was overwhelmed with joy as I observed smiles filling my girls’ faces at the synchronized dancers’ dazzling performance. There’s something unique about the show that is timeless. I remember going with my mom and now with my children and their children — what a treat!

Lois Christie and I met decades ago when I went to her salon to sell her a marketing plan when her shop was on Bayside’s Bell Boulevard and 45th Avenue. She moved her successful first location to Bell Boulevard and 35th Avenue, then ultimately to the sprawling salon in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center on Bell Boulevard and 26th Avenue.

Success followed success, both locally and internationally, when she was elected as the first woman to lead Intercoiffure, an international organization of salon owners.

We all saluted Lois at her stunning, joyful and fun-filled night at the Garden City Hotel, where she received a well-deserved standing ovation from her staff, friends and family.

It’s always special being out in the Hamptons, and on Saturday night, the Hampton Synagogue had a concert featuring our very own Cantor Netanel Hershtik, who was joined by two other internationally celebrated cantors and the Hampton Synagogue Choir. It was a sensational performance that made me jump out of my seat, along with everyone else in the packed synagogue (they had to have bridge chairs added to accommodate the overflowing audience). Their final song, “The Impossible Dream,” moved me to tears! Bravo!

Then, to finish off the weekend, friends Ted Feder and Dr. Mirjana Blokar invited me to their art-filled Bridgehampton home for brunch alongside some special friends. The scent of the roaring fire filled the room and warmed us on the rainy afternoon.

To cap off the day, I went to Easthampton to see artist/designer extraordinaire Amy Kerner and her brilliant husband Monty for a shopping spree in her gallery

What a week it was!