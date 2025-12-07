Quantcast
Victoria’s Secrets: Celebrating with friends and family

By Victoria Schneps Posted on
family
Lois Christie with her family.

It was a week with multiple celebrations, from my friend Lois Christie celebrating her 55th anniversary in business, to enjoying the 100th anniversary of the Rockettes, to celebrating Thanksgiving — what a week for the memory books.  

The sun shone on us as my family sat down for our Thanksgiving feast, but we were missing my son Josh’s family, who spent the holiday with his wife’s family. I did get to see them at the heartwarming performance of the Rockettes’ 100th anniversary show at Radio City Music Hall, followed by dinner at Limani.

After the Rockettes, we had dinner at Limani
Sloane outside Radio City Music Hall

I was overwhelmed with joy as I observed smiles filling my girls’ faces at the synchronized dancers’ dazzling performance. There’s something unique about the show that is timeless. I remember going with my mom and now with my children and their children — what a treat! 

Lois Christie and I met decades ago when I went to her salon to sell her a marketing plan when her shop was on Bayside’s Bell Boulevard and 45th Avenue. She moved her successful first location to Bell Boulevard and 35th Avenue, then ultimately to the sprawling salon in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center on Bell Boulevard and 26th Avenue. 

A $6,500 staff donation was matched by a guest and donated to the Ronald McDonald House
Mary and Michael Brunetti
Philip Sammut and Jayson Hershman, the new owners of Christie & Co. Salon
Patricia Papataros and Marisa Miranda
Lois with Marisa Miranda (left) and Patricia and Dino Papataros
Lois and I in the photo booth with Debbie Markell and Linda DeSabato

Success followed success, both locally and internationally, when she was elected as the first woman to lead Intercoiffure, an international organization of salon owners. 

We all saluted Lois at her stunning, joyful and fun-filled night at the Garden City Hotel, where she received a well-deserved standing ovation from her staff, friends and family.

It’s always special being out in the Hamptons, and on Saturday night, the Hampton Synagogue had a concert featuring our very own Cantor Netanel Hershtik, who was joined by two other internationally celebrated cantors and the Hampton Synagogue Choir. It was a sensational performance that made me jump out of my seat, along with everyone else in the packed synagogue (they had to have bridge chairs added to accommodate the overflowing audience). Their final song, “The Impossible Dream,” moved me to tears! Bravo!

Cantor Netanel Hershtik, Cantor Chaim Stern, Rabbi Marc Schneier and Cantor Nissim Saal

Then, to finish off the weekend, friends Ted Feder and Dr. Mirjana Blokar invited me to their art-filled Bridgehampton home for brunch alongside some special friends. The scent of the roaring fire filled the room and warmed us on the rainy afternoon.

Thanksgiving brunch with Leo Wind, Nancy Snell, Sandy Cahn, Maggie Naparstek and Andrea Schwartz hosted by Ted Feder and Dr. Mirjana Blokar

To cap off the day, I went to Easthampton to see artist/designer extraordinaire Amy Kerner and her brilliant husband Monty for a shopping spree in her gallery 

Amy Kerner and I in front of the tapestry she created

What a week it was!

