Your western Queens holiday shopping guide on a budget

The holiday season is here, but showing your appreciation for the loved ones in your life doesn’t have to mean maxing out your credit card. If you’re stressing out about how to get something thoughtful for your friends and family, luckily, there are plenty of local businesses and shops with unique and thoughtful gifts without breaking the bank. From festive earrings to collectible card games, there’s something for all ages and budgets in western Queens.

Whether your holiday shopping list seems endless or you only have a handful of people to consider, here are shops throughout the area offering unique and thoughtful gifts on a budget.

Planet Sis Candles

Planet Sis Candles is a sister-owned Queens-based brand that boasts affordable luxury with their hand-poured coconut wax candles. They offer year-round candles, as well as seasonal scents and wax melts, including their recently introduced holiday candles with names like Mrs. Claus and You So Pine. The brand can be purchased online as well as through pop-up shops in the neighborhood.

planetsis.co

Instagram: @planetsisco

The Brass Owl

The Brass Owl is a neighborhood gem with an array of clothing, accessories, jewelry and more for a special and unique holiday gift for friends and family of all ages. From Queens-based makers and other local entrepreneurs, the shop offers a wide selection of seasonal finds for the holidays and much more.

36-19 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-848-0905

thebrassowl.com

Instagram: @thebrassowl

Spa Castle

Spa Castle offers a getaway to relax and unwind for the day, from hydrotherapy pools, an array of saunas from their jade sauna to infrared, facials, and more. A day at the spa is a perfect gift for the holiday season and during weekdays, valet parking is free, for a budget-friendly day of luxury and relaxation.

131-10 11th Ave., College Point

718-939-6300

ny.spacastleusa.com

Instagram: @spacastlenewyork

Gamestoria

Gamestoria has a wide selection of board games, magic cards, toys and more with something for all ages at the local tabletop game store. Whether you’re looking for a unique collectible card game, a favorite board game, or puzzles, the shop is bound to have something you can’t get anywhere else for a special holiday gift.

42-11 Broadway, Astoria

718-606-2853

gamestoria.com

Instagram: @gamestorianyc

Filthy Mari Atelier handmade earrings

Filthy Mari Atelier is a Queens-based brand that sells handmade polymer clay earrings. The brand offers an array of adorable and unique jewelry, featuring special holiday themes such as neon-colored Christmas trees, Christmas fortune cookies and more. The one-of-a-kind earrings are a perfect holiday gift, available for sale on Etsy or nearby pop-up shops in the area.

linktr.ee/filthy_mari_

Instagram: @filthy_mari_atelier

Everyone Comics and Collectibles

This local comic book store offers a variety of comics from manga to classic comics, books and action figures and much more. The local shop is a great place to explore with something for comic book fans of all ages, from new releases to unique collectibles.

41-26 27th St., LIC

845-584-3548

everyonecomics.com

Instagram: @everyonecomics

Two the Moon

Two the Moon is a children’s store offering clothing, toys, and accessories tailored for children from babies to age 7. From holiday-themed toys and clothes to books and accessories, the shop offers a wide range of unique items for special holiday gifts for young family members. The shop also hosts classes from sensory play to music, creative movement and birthday parties.

52-06 2nd St., LIC

347-763-3544

twothemoonlic.com

Instagram: @twothemoon.lic

Sway Fight Shop

Sway Fight Shop offers a diverse range of gear for martial artists and fighters, including gloves and shin guards made in Thailand, as well as apparel and other accessories suitable for both children and adults. The shop is a perfect place for a thoughtful yet budget-friendly gift for a friend or family member, offering a range of items from handwraps to T-shirts, shorts,and more.

49-16 11th St., LIC

swayfight.com

Instagram: @swayfight

Glameur NY

Glameur is a clothing store that sells apparel, handbags and accessories for both men and women, including shoes, skincare products, home items, makeup and other unique finds. The shop is a great place to browse to find a thoughtful gift for friends and family with something for all ages.

48-19 43rd Ave., Sunnyside

929-401-9593

glameur.com

Instagram: @glameur_new_york

Wespaw Pets

Wespaw is a local pet shop with items for dogs, cats, birds, and other small animals for a special holiday gift for the four-legged family member in your life. The store sells an array of treats, toys, accessories and more so that everyone in the family can be included in gift-giving for the holiday season.

44-05 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

718-706-8100

wespawpets.com

Ora La Casa de la Flores

Ora La Casa de la Flores is a flower shop offering gorgeous arrangements, as well as a variety of other items, including candles, skincare products and accessories. The shop offers a great place to explore and also hosts classes and workshops that make thoughtful holiday gifts, from floral arranging to afternoon tea.

42-08 43rd Ave., Sunnyside

718-255-1609

orabytangni.com

Instagram: @ora_lacasadelasflores