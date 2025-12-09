Whitestone welcomes holiday season with annual Christmas tree lighting

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, center, and members of the Whitestone Merchant’s Association join Santa during the annual Whitestone Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 6.

Whitestone welcomed the holiday season with a joyful Christmas tree lighting in the Harpell parking lot, where community members across the neighborhood gathered for a dazzling display of lights and festive performances on Dec. 6.

The event was organized by the Whitestone Merchant’s Association and Queens Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by Council Member Vickie Paladino and We Love Whitestone Civic Association.

Student performers from the Landrum School of Performing Arts, located in Whitestone, donned reindeer-themed costumes and danced for guests as a DJ played holiday tunes. A special visit from Santa helped raise holiday spirits as families posed for photos and shared their Christmas wishes.

George Isaakidis, president of the merchant’s association, said Paladino is a huge supporter of the tree lighting, along with the merchants that make the event possible. He said members of the merchant’s association provide goodies for guests, such as hot chocolate and cookies.

The event, Iasskidis said, is about more than just Christmas, but about getting families and children together to celebrate the holiday side-by-side.

“We light our streets every year with Christmas decorations,” Isaadkidis said. “It’s a great way for everybody to come out and show not only their Christmas spirit, but to do a little Christmas caroling and just get together.”

Paladino addressed the crowd during the tree lighting, commending the merchant’s association and small businesses for keeping the local economy afloat. But, she acknowledged that it’s been tough on families who are feeling recent economic pressures, especially during the holidays. She vowed to support local businesses and revitalize the village to its former glory, which she said was her Christmas wish this year.

“This is the best time of the year,” Paladino said to guests during the event. “Merry Christmas to each and every one of you and to all the little ones. May all your Christmas dreams and wishes come true.”