Winter dashes and holiday cheers: Deck the start lines at these December races in Queens

We have reached the end of the year! As temperatures drop, runners trade their usual gear for Santa Claus suits, jingle bells and, of course, ugly sweaters. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Queens locals to lace up their sneakers and spread the cheer for all to hear.

From the ‘Twas The Night Before 5K to the Santa Suit/Grinch 5K, there are countless options for cardio enthusiasts to show off their best holiday costumes. If you want to challenge yourselves, sign up for Queens Marathon Weekend (QMW), where you can choose any distance — from the 5K to the Marathon — to your running heart’s content. After Christmas concludes, plan a speedy send-off to the new year with the Queens New Year’s Eve 5K.

Whether you’re a competitive veteran or a curious novice, placing one foot over the other at races with the community is a timeless tradition. Once you cross the finish line, you can celebrate all that you have accomplished this year in a festive fashion. Layer up and bring joyful strides to your next finish line.

Enjoy this inaugural race pair, formerly known as the “Queens Get The Money 5K and 10K,” at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where runners will dash past iconic sites like the Unisphere and the Queens Zoo. The 5K is three loops and the 10K is six loops, each loop covering 1.04 miles. The registration fees for the 5K and 10K are $33.80 and $44.15, respectively. Additionally, all participants will receive a free hot chocolate courtesy of the August Tree, Inc.

Queens Marathon and QDR Half Marathon – Corona (Sunday, Dec. 7)

Tackling long distances is anything but easy. But with community support from the QMW organizers and spectators, the journey to the finish line will be a one-of-a-kind experience. The registration fees for the QDR Half and Marathon are $85.55 and $126.95, respectively. Runners will circle the park once for the QDR Half and twice for the Queens Marathon. As a USATF-certified course, all miles have been measured by Matthew Slocum as of Oct. 10, 2024. Additionally, the Queens Marathon is a Boston Qualifier, which designates the Queens park as a time-qualifier for the Boston Marathon — one of Abbott World Marathon Majors and the most sought-after marathon for those in the upper tier of distance running.

All participants are welcome to pick up their race bibs at the second annual Queens Marathon Expo, which will run from Friday, Dec. 5, to Saturday, Dec. 6 — from 3 to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., respectively, at the Queens Museum. Don’t miss the largest gathering of runners in the borough!

Cheer on for your favorite Queens-based running club at the inaugural World’s Borough Invitational, where runners will duke it out for the title of “Fastest Crew” at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. In collaboration with Queens Distance Runners and World’s Fair Run Crew, the relay race will feature four runners per team, each running 6.55 miles per leg for a combined total of 26.2 miles. Additionally, each team will have a men’s team and a women’s team. The winners will receive a “cash donation courtesy of Queens Distance Runners,” according to the registration page.

Dash with Christmas spirit at this 3.1-mile run in Flushing Meadows Corona Park and wear your merriest costume. The registration fee is $47.26 for the in-person 5K and $49.33 for the virtual 5K. Please note that there will be a price increase on Race Day. If you wish to have your race bib mailed out, add $10.35 to the overall price.

The race proceeds will benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation (NSRF), a non-profit organization dedicated to athletes and other fitness-related charitable events. All participants will receive a medal ornament and a t-shirt.

If you’re looking for a costume-centric race for the holidays, you’re in luck. This Rockaway Beach-based 5K encourages participants to wear Santa Claus suits and Grinch costumes along the boardwalk. The race registration fee includes a Santa Claus suit or t-shirt for $43.40. The price increases to $64.60 with the Grinch mask and gloves added in. All participants will receive a Santa Claus T-shirt and a complimentary beer.

As of press time, there are 50 Grinch masks and gloves left, so secure your spot today (and the chance to enjoy the pre-Christmas vibes).

Spreading the joy of festive running has never been more recreational at this 5K in Forest Park. As part of the Holiday 5K Series, South Queens locals mark the start of holiday fun with fellow runners. The registration fee is $35 with a price increase after Sunday, Dec. 7, at 11:59 p.m. All registered runners receive a custom-made beanie or gloves, a medal and a sweet slew of treats.

Join in for this series of inaugural holiday season races through a designed course, nicknamed “The Rocket,” at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The registration fees are $59.30 for the 5K, $69.90 for the 10K and $91.10 for the Half Marathon. Please note that registration for all races ends on Thursday, Dec. 27, at 11:59 p.m.

All registered participants will receive photos and videos, a technical shirt and a medal. Your loved ones are invited to watch your live progress via RaceMap, energizing the runners to fight off fatigue and finish at their best.

Cross the start line of the last-ever Queens race of 2025 with electrified vibrance for the new year. There is no better way to kick-start your New Year’s Resolutions than with a 5K at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The registration fees are $38.98 for the in-person 5K and $44.15 for the virtual 5K. Please note that there will be a price increase on Sunday, Dec. 7, to $42.08 and $44.15, respectively.

As an additional bonus, the proceeds will benefit NSRF, a non-profit organization dedicated to athletes at all levels. All participants will receive a t-shirt. Clock in your last 2025 miles and celebrate the start of a new chapter.