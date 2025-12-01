During the winter, many New Yorkers are Vitamin D and magnesium deficient, and while days are shorter and colder, it’s more important than ever to focus on our mental and physical wellness, especially as people tend to spend more time indoors and might be less active with cold days that end much earlier than in the summertime.

From foods to boost your mood and overall health, to exercise and more, here are some winter wellness tips to keep you healthy year-round.

Food for your body and mind

Our diets can be lacking in essential vitamins and nutrients that can help boost our mental well-being and promote overall health when included in our everyday diet. From vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish to nuts like almonds, walnuts, cashews and pumpkin seeds, which are great for your mind and can help your skin glow. Other nutrient-rich foods include vegetables like leafy greens and avocados, which are rich in B vitamins, magnesium and healthy fats. Even a cup or two of green tea a day can be beneficial, as it is packed with antioxidants that offer benefits for both your body and mind.

Exercise

Exercise is essential for mental health, longevity, and overall well-being, and it is important for people of all ages to get some kind of movement every single day. Every workout does not need to be a sweat-dripping, super intense workout-you can start with something as simple as going for a 30-minute walk every single day, and implement other workouts throughout the week, from low-intensity exercises like yoga and bike riding, to HIIT exercises. It’s also important for brain health and longevity to implement weight training at least one-to-two times a week, which increases bone density, joint health and mental health. There are plenty of free and low-cost exercise classes throughout the borough and plenty of fitness facilities for all experience levels to find the perfect workout routine for your schedule and interests.

Stay connected

When it gets dark at 4:30 p.m. in the winter and it is freezing outside it can be very tempting to stay at home and stay cozy under a warm blanket until spring returns; however, it’s super important for mental health to find a way to stay connected with friends, or even make some new connections. Luckily, western Queens is filled with fun events and clubs, from trivia nights, to watch parties, sports teams, arts and crafts and game nights. Try to make it a plan at least a few times a month to put yourself out there and meet new people, as well as stay connected with your current friends and family. Adding a fun event to your calendar also gives you something to look forward to, and it is always rewarding to step our of your comfort zone.

Get outside (even when it’s cold)

It’s always healing to spend time in nature, whether exploring a park or botanical garden, taking a walk or bike ride on the beach or sitting by the water. With so much time spent in front of screens, from our phones to TVs and laptops, there’s something about stepping away from technology and finding balance in the simplicity of nature. Even though it’s cold, there’s still plenty to enjoy, and there are plenty of great outdoor spaces in Queens to enjoy.

Indoor hobbies

While getting outside and staying connected to others is important, it’s also a good idea to take up a hobby to enjoy while at home. Whether it’s something simple like reading a book, drawing, painting, learning how to crochet, or exploring new music, there are many ways to stay occupied on the days when it’s just too cold to go out, or you’re trying to find fun, budget-friendly activities.

Getting enough sleep

Sleep is vital to our brain health, body and overall mood, and while it can be tempting to lie in bed at night and scroll on our phone, the blue light disrupts our body’s ability to wind down and get some decent shut-eye. It can be a good idea to set aside a time when you put your phone down for good, turn off the TV, and relax with a book before going to sleep. While it might be hard to break your phone and TV habits before bed, you may notice better and more satisfying sleep than when you stay up endlessly scrolling through Instagram.