Get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of the holiday season at the fourth Annual Winterfest Holiday Market in Astoria this Saturday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festive event, located at P.S.84Q Steinway Elementary on 42nd Street between Ditmars Boulevard and 23rd Avenue, features over 35 local artists and vendors, delicious food, raffles and even a special visit from Santa Claus.

“We’re always looking for ways to connect with the community, and this event lets us interact with tons of local businesses in Astoria, as well as makers who are looking for opportunities to sell and share what they do with the community,” said Amy Fox, a PS84Q PTA member who’s on the Winterfest committee. “It’s really fun because it gives us a way to bring all of that together at the school and raise money for other events throughout the year.”

The event is organized by the school’s PTA, which regularly hosts events and fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for enrichment programs, classroom resources, and community events for students and their families. The Winterfest is unique compared to some of their other events throughout the year in that it brings the entire community together, providing a perfect opportunity for students, teachers, local businesses, and community members to indulge in a little holiday cheer while finding unique gifts for themselves or loved ones for the season, from jewelry to candles.

“We have a few vendors who are currently students at the school, and a larger handful of parents at the school who are also going to have tables, and then everyone else is very local to Astoria,” said Fox. “Some of our sponsors come to the event as well, who provide a lot of the extracurriculars and support for winter camps when schools are closed, and they usually bring activities for the kids to do, so it’s a fun way to find out about new opportunities for the kids to do outside of school too.”

The day-long event will feature vendors selling a variety of items, including jewelry, candles, art, and beauty supplies. There will also be raffles, toys, gifts, kids’ crafts, and more, including a photo opportunity with Santa from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. With several vendors selling food, the holiday market is a great place to spend the day and indulge in an array of delicious food and drinks, including mocktails, freshly made pizzas, and other tasty treats.

“We always try to recruit as many food vendors as we can because we feel like that really adds to the event,” said Fox. “People can hang out, eat, and spend a good chunk of their day there. This year we’ll have Caribbean food, we’re going to have a fried chicken vendor, and maybe a few others.”

Other activities include storytime for kids, arts and crafts activities, and Stinger’s Hot Cocoa Cafe, where guests can indulge in decadent hot chocolate creations with toppings such as whipped cream, cookie straws, marshmallows and sprinkle toppings.

The holiday market is free to attend and is a perfect family-friendly event for all ages, whether guests want to browse and enjoy great food or complete their holiday shopping through the wide variety of vendors.

“It’s a fun day, there’s always something for everyone that appeals to them, whether it’s food or something they want to buy from one of the vendors, and the kids always have a blast too,” said Fox. “There are a lot of interactive booths with free activities for kids, and we always make sure we have a craft table and take photos with Santa in the late afternoon. We also have a photo backdrop, so families are welcome to come and take pictures, and they can also purchase photos and decorate frames, so we really try to make it fun for everyone.”

The Winterfest Holiday Market will be located at P.S. 84Q Steinway Elementary on 42nd Street between Ditmars Boulevard and 23rd Avenue in Astoria from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.