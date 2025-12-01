Young woman sexually abused as she slept on E train in Forest Hills, suspect remains at large: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly groped a woman as she slept on an E train in Forest Hills the evening before Thanksgiving.

Police from the 112th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for a deviant who allegedly groped a woman as she slept on an E train in Forest Hills the night before Thanksgiving.

Police say the 21-year-old victim had dozed off on a northbound E train approaching the Forest Hills-71st Avenue subway station just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26, when she woke up to a stranger who was sexually abusing her after he began squeezing her buttocks while she was napping. The perpetrator ran off the train at the station in an unknown direction.

The startled victim remained on the northbound E train and was not injured during the encounter, police said.

The NYPD released an image of the suspect, who has a medium complexion with curly hair with a goatee and is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. He wore a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this sexual abuse investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Nov. 23, the 112th Precinct has reported 42 sex crimes so far in 2025, five more than the 37 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 13.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are down in the precinct with 28 reported so far this year, seven fewer than the 35 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 20%, according to CompStat.