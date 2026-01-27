AM Kim introduces bill proposing $25 million fund to attract sporting events to NY

Assemblymember Ron Kim introduced a bill that would establish the Empire State Sports and Entertainment Fund in order to attract more sporting events to the state, aiming to boost tourism and economic activity.

A new bill aimed at attracting sporting and entertainment events in New York state was introduced by Assemblymember Ron Kim, who serves as chair of the New York State Assembly Committee on Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development.

The bill, A9562, would establish the Empire State Sports and Entertainment Fund — a $25 million state appropriation that would be annually renewed — targeting events that have a choice in their venue and regularly decide between different locations.

Events excluded by the bill include home games for any New York-based sports teams and franchises, as well as regularly scheduled New York events like the U.S. Open in tennis, the Belmont Stakes, the Tony Awards and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Kim said the intent of this bill is to enable New York to compete with other states and countries for premier events that drive spending, tourism and economic activity, while demonstrating a proven record of return on investment.

“From New York City and Long Island to the North Country and Niagara Falls,” Kim said, “the goal of this new legislation is to create opportunities for New York to attract sporting and entertainment events that can go anywhere in the world and bring them to our amazing New York venues.”

Among the sporting events the assemblyman highlighted to be targeted by the funds are golf tournaments — such as the U.S. Open, PGA championship or Ryder Cup — NASCAR or F1 races, NCAA competitions, or entertainment events like the Grammy Awards and other worldwide music concerts.

“New York should be competing to bring these tourist-friendly events here,” Kim added. “I hope to be joined on this bill by a number of my assembly colleagues, and look forward to the bill’s introduction in the Senate soon.”