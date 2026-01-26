Graffiti vandal sought for allegedly stabbing man who caught him in the act at Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica Estates: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man who tried to stop him from spraying graffiti on the front door on the Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica Estates.

A man was allegedly stabbed by a masked stranger in Jamaica Estates after the victim caught him in an act of vandalism at the Mary Louis Academy on the night of Friday, Jan. 23.

Police from the 107th Precinct reported that just before 7 p.m., the 64-year-old victim spotted the perpetrator spraying graffiti on the front door of the Catholic all-girls high school at the intersection of Wexford Terrace and Edgerton Boulevard and confronted him. The verbal dispute between the two men ensued and escalated into violence when the vandal pulled out a knife and plunged it into the right side of the older man’s chest causing serious physical injuries, police said.

The suspect fled the crime scene running northbound on Edgerton Boulevard before turning right and heading eastbound on Dalney Road toward Midland Parkway, according to the NYPD. EMS responded to the location and rushed the injured man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect as he walked up the academy front steps and described him as having a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a black ski mask.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Jan. 18, the 107th Precinct has reported seven felony assaults so far in 2026, one fewer than the eight reported at the same point last year, a decline of 12.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.