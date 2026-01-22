YMCA announces upcoming basketball clinics, Knicks legend John Wallace pays special visit

Knicks Alumnus John Wallace gave tips to kids at the Cross Island YMCA in St. Albans during a YMCA of Greater New York and New York Knicks afterschool clinic, presented by Spectrum.

The YMCA of Greater New York and the New York Knicks announced upcoming basketball clinics designed to expand youth development opportunities in the city, marking the fifth year of their partnership.

The program kicked off at the Cross Island YMCA in St. Albans with a special visit by Knicks legend John Wallace, who gave tips to kids as they practiced their basketball skills.

The clinics, presented by Spectrum, are designed to expand youth development opportunities and bring engaging, skill-building sports programming to communities across New York City.

The YMCA and the Knicks have hosted basketball clinics featuring Jr. Knicks coaches and former Knicks players since 2021, reaching more than 1,000 young New Yorkers over the past five years.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate five years of partnership with the New York Knicks, working together to ensure that all young people have access to enriching experiences that keep them happy, healthy, and safe,” said Sharon Greenberger, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater New York (YGNY).

By hosting clinics through programs like Saturday Night Lights and Teen Night Out, Greenburger continued, the collaboration has allowed the YGNY to provide high-quality opportunities that help teens build skills and confidence on and off the court, while fostering belonging, leadership and long-term personal growth.

“Working with the YMCA, especially having grown up being involved in their programming, has been an honor over the past four years,” said Knicks Alumnus Larry Johnson. “As we head into our fifth year, and together with our partner Spectrum, we look forward to continuing to join forces to provide excellent coaching and a safe environment for our local youth.”

For this year’s program, the organizations partnered with Spectrum to provide free instruction through a series of clinics beginning in January and culminating in April with a marquee spring event.

Each clinic is hosted at one of the YMCA branches across the five boroughs and are intended to support kids and teens with mentorship, opportunities to strengthen their ball handling and shooting skills and confidence-building through teamwork.

The ongoing partnership reflects both the YMCA and the Knicks’ shared commitment to strengthening the foundation for New York City’s next generation.

“Giving young people access to learning and growth opportunities through sports has a positive impact that reaches beyond individual accomplishments,” said Camille Goldman, Spectrum’s group vice president of state government affairs. “We are committed to improving communities and making a meaningful impact where our customers and employees live and work.”

Goldman said by partnering with organizations that share Spectrum’s focus on making an impact, including the YMCA and the Knicks, the provider can share its focus on making an impact and invest in opportunities for young people that foster stronger, more connected communities.

Upcoming clinics:

Flatbush YMCA Clinic — Saturday, Jan. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cross Island YMCA Clinic — Saturday, Feb. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Harlem YMCA Clinic — Saturday, Feb. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Flushing YMCA Clinic — Saturday, March 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Battle of the Boroughs Competition — Saturday, April 11, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

About the YMCA of Greater New York

The YMCA of Greater New York, founded more than 170 years ago, is New York City’s leading nonprofit advancing individual and community health and well-being. The YGNY provides access and opportunities for New Yorkers to learn, grow and thrive.

The nonprofit provides childcare for parents, job training for young adults, opportunities to connect for seniors and a safe place for children.

According to the YGNY, its mission of bringing people together from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations improves overall health and well-being, ignites youth empowerment and connects and supports diverse communities across the city.

For more information about the YGNY and a list of programs, visit YMCAnyc.org or follow the YMCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ymcanyc.