Brooklyn man, three teens, busted hours after drive-by shooting injures innocent bystander in Ridgewood: NYPD

A Brooklyn man and three teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning and booked at the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood, where they were charged with attempted murder and other related crimes for the drive-by shooting of an innocent bystander on Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas Tyler, 23, of Wilson Avenue in Bushwick — just over the Queens border with Brooklyn — was taken into custody with three 17-year-old boys, who were not identified because they are minors, for allegedly opening fire in front of 10-89 Wyckoff Ave. at 2:48 p.m. on Feb. 17, an NYPD spokesman said Wednesday. The gunmen allegedly fired more than a half dozen shots before speeding away from the crime scene in a dark-colored sedan toward Bushwick, police said.

Police from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a female shot at the location and found a 23-year-old woman at the location, conscious and alert, with a gunshot wound to her left leg. EMS responded to the location and rushed the wounded bystander to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

It remains unclear who or what Tyler and his accomplices were shooting at when the woman was struck, according to law enforcement sources.

Police on patrol spotted the dark colored sedan hours after the shooting and pulled over the vehicle, according to a source familiar with the investigation. Tyler and the three teens were taken into custody.

Tyler, who lives in an apartment building just three blocks south of the crime scene, and the three teens were charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Their arraignment in Queens Criminal Court is pending on Wednesday.