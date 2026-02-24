Cardozo HS basketball coach becomes winningest hoops coach in New York state

Cardozo High School boys basketball coach Ron Naclerio earned his 973rd career win on Jan. 30, passing Jack Curran for the most career wins in New York State.

Ron Naclerio has had a long and successful career as the head coach of the boys basketball team at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside. He added to his legacy by becoming the all-time winningest head basketball coach in New York state after his team’s 69-46 victory over Julia Richman High School on Friday, Jan. 30.

The victory marked Naclerio’s 973rd win, passing legendary Molloy coach Jack Curran. Naclerio has spent his entire coaching career at Cardozo since taking over as the head coach of the boys basketball team 45 years ago, in 1981. Prior to taking over as head coach, he spent six years as an assistant coach there. He noted that he and Curran were connected previously through their work on both the baseball diamond and the basketball court.

“I have the ultimate respect for [Jack Curran],” Naclerio said. “He was also a great baseball coach. I played against him as a baseball player for Cardozo in ’73, ’74 and ’75, and I coached against him in the ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s.”

Even after reaching former East Hampton High School Coach Ed Petrie’s win total of 754, which was second to Curran, Naclerio said he did not stand a chance of reaching Curran. It was not until he recorded his 900th victory that the idea even crossed his mind. “Now that I did it, I’m actually pinching myself,” Naclerio said.

Achieving the New York state wins record is all the more impressive when taking into account Naclerio’s first season as the Cardozo head coach. The team went just 1-21.

“If somebody told me after winning just one game [the first season] that if I keep on doing this, I’d go on to break the record, I’d probably look at and say the guy was smoking something that he shouldn’t be smoking,” Naclerio said.

While Naclerio, who was a ball boy for the New York Knicks during their championship runs in 1970 and 1972, originally had aspirations to one day coach in the NBA, he has found immense joy in his time at Cardozo.

50 years ago: Knicks ballboy Ron Naclerio wipes the floor in front of Walt Clyde Frazier Friday: Cardozo High coach Ron Naclerio becomes the winningest coach in New York history Congrats Coach on win #973 https://t.co/1aTmBipe3E pic.twitter.com/4CRGHnCnZI — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 1, 2026

“God has a plan. I didn’t realize the plan. I have to thank the good Lord that he kept me in high school this long,” Naclerio said. “I made a mark that I never thought I’d be able to do.”

One constant that Naclerio credits for helping him stick around and succeed for as long as he has is the strong support and guidance from his assistant coaches. He is also thankful to his players, who allowed him to push them into improving their abilities.

Some of his notable former players included Duane Causwell, Rafer Alston and Royal Ivey, each of whom went on to play in the NBA. Ivey is now following in the footsteps of Naclerio, working as an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets.

Even after setting the New York state wins record, Naclerio said he still has his sights set on more goals before retiring.

“I know I’m in the fourth quarter of my coaching career,” Naclerio said. “Is it about a minute left in the game, or is it a full period? I don’t know.”

Naclerio is among the 2026 class of those being inducted into the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame tonight.

“It’s perfect timing, breaking the record for most wins,” Naclerio said. “Getting into the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame, it’s like ‘Wow!’ I’m on cloud nine. When you do this for so long, you start saying, ‘Well, there’s got to be more.’ You help a kid become a success. You win a Queens Borough title, you win a City title. You think about what’s next. It looks like I’m running out of what’s nexts.”