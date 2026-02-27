March Madness is nearly here, and with a new month on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to start looking for places around western Queens to get into the game while enjoying great food and drink. From mouth-watering BBQ spots to sports bars with cold brews and delicious bites, there’s something to suit every fan’s vibe, whether you’d prefer somewhere local and low-key or would rather be in the midst of the excitement to cheer on your favorite team.

Grab your bracket and a glass—here are the best local spots to catch every buzzer-beater.

Pig Beach

35-37 36th St., Astoria

718-362-6111

pigbeachnyc.com

Instagram: @pigbeachqueens

Pig Beach offers the ultimate watch party experience with an expansive screen and delicious food, including smoked and grilled ribs, burgers and wings, and sides like mac and cheese and freshly made cornbread. The venue is a popular go-to spot for an array of games and special events, and often has drink specials to suit the occasion.

Rivercrest

33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-808-7887

rivercrestny.com

Instagram: @rivercrestnyc

Rivercrest is a cozy bar restaurant with plenty of TV screens and delicious food and drink to enjoy while connecting with others in the community. The venue hosts many watch parties and social events, including trivia and music bingo, along with happy hour and weekly specials. Enjoy popular dishes like crispy chicken tacos and their Guinness Wagyu burger, or indulge in shareables with friends like Parmesan truffle tots and fried Oreos.

Break Bar and Billiards

32-04 Broadway, Astoria

718-777-5400

break-ny.com

Instagram: @breakastoria

Break Bar and Billiards offers the ultimate watch party spot with games and entertainment like pool and Jenga, while sharing dishes like jalapeno cheddar poppers and loaded tater tots with friends. The venue has plenty of draft beers and assorted cocktails, like their spicy margarita or frozen pina colada.

Murphy’s Bar

45-01 23rd Ave., Astoria

347-242-3786

murphysbarastoria.com

Instagram: @murphysbarastoria

Murphy’s Bar provides the perfect space to watch all sports, with plenty of TV Screens surrounding the venue, cozy seating from booths to the bar area, and a festive atmosphere to cheer on your team while enjoying food and drink. Their menu features favorites like their wings with flavors from mango habanero to sweet chili, and sandwiches like their cheesesteak or smash burger with a side of French fries.

Wylie’s

24-01 29th St., Astoria

347-730-4022

wyliesastoria.com

Instagram: @wyliesastoria

Wylie’s offers a low-key, intimate vibe to meet with friends to watch the game right in the neighborhood at this cozy corner bar. The venue has draft beer, along with cans and bottles, wine by the glass, specialty cocktails like the El Paso (mezcal, chipotle, pineapple, and lime), espresso martinis, and more. They also have a compact food menu with bar essentials like their smash burger and fries, buffalo wings, and the chili cheese dog, among others.

Sweet Spot

22-72 31st St., Astoria

718-777-7475

sweetspotastoria.com

Instagram: @sweetspotastoria

Sweet Spot provides a multi-floor venue to enjoy sports while indulging in great food and drink, and enjoy the great energy from the crowd at the popular local sports bar. With plenty of TV screens throughout the venue and private rooms for large groups, the low-lit space is a perfect spot to meet up with friends and immerse yourself in the game. The bar restaurant has an expansive menu, from a sampler platter for the table with mozzarella sticks, wings, curly fries, and more, to burgers and homemade Greek specialties.

The Rabbit Hole

38-04 Broadway, Astoria

718-255-1271

therabbitholenyc.com

Instagram: @therabbithole.nyc

The Rabbit Hole offers a sleek, upscale spot in the neighborhood for watch parties, with a futuristic sports bar and a cozy speakeasy-style lounge upstairs. The lounge is the perfect place to get dressed up and watch the game while indulging in menu items like rib-eye tacos, wings, and steak frites, and exploring their expansive drink menu with beer, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages for everyone to have fun while watching their favorite team.

Connect Astoria

32-16 Steinway St., Astoria

347-242-2526

Instagram: @connect.astoria

Connect Astoria is a lively sports bar with a sleek, energetic atmosphere to watch sports and unwind while cheering on the game. The sports bar has a menu to pair perfectly with the game, from decadent dogs like the Hawaiian and the Chicago dog, as well as burgers, loaded fries, and an assortment of pizzas, from cheesy to tropical toppings, and plenty of drink specials throughout the week.