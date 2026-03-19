CM Ariola hosts Irish literature giveaway to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Council Member Joann Ariola teamed up with the Irish Arts Center on March 17 to bring Irish literature to the Rockaways for St. Patrick’s Day.

The giveaway, which featured free books by Irish authors, took place on Beach 116th Street, offering commuters and shoppers an opportunity to celebrate Ireland’s national holiday by picking up free books from some of the most notable writers to emerge from the Emerald Isle.

The event was part of the Irish Arts Center’s annual Book Day celebration, which distributes free Irish literature across New York City every St. Patrick’s Day.

Ariola said Ireland has provided some of the world’s greatest writers, adding that Tuesday’s giveaway offered an excellent opportunity to introduce a “rich literary tradition” to the Rockaway community.

“It was incredible to see so many people stop by, pick up a book, and learn more about what Ireland has to offer,” Ariola said in a statement. “I’m proud to partner with the Irish Arts Center to bring this event to the community and let locals deepen their understanding of Irish heritage and broaden their views on Irish culture.”

Rachel Gilkey, director of programming and education at the Irish Arts Center, said St. Patrick’s Day giveaways served as an opportunity to introduce Irish literature to communities across the five boroughs.

“Literature is one of Ireland’s greatest and most enduring traditions, and Book Day is Irish Arts Center’s way of sharing that legacy with New Yorkers across the five boroughs,” Gilkey said in a statement.

Gilkey said the Irish Arts Center distributes thousands of books every St. Patrick’s Day through the help of volunteers, Irish Arts Center staff and civic leaders like Ariola.

“Together, we’re celebrating not only the richness of Irish storytelling but also the way stories continue to connect us across cultures, languages, and communities,” Gilkey added.