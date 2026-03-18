Crook assaults scooter rider during attempted robbery on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly slapped man on a scooter and tried to steal his ride on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside on Friday, March 13.

Police from the 108th Precinct are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a scooter rider in Woodside during an attempted robbery on Friday, March 13.

Police say the 25-year-old male victim was on a motorized scooter on Roosevelt Avenue at 65th Street at 8:30 p.m. when a stranger stepped in front of him and grabbed the handlebar, preventing the rider from moving. The perpetrator then smacked the victim across the head with an open palm.

The assailant attempted to take the victim’s scooter but was unsuccessful and fled on foot traveling westbound on Roosevelt Avenue toward the 7 train station at 61st Street, police said. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday and described him as having a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded winter jacket, green pants, gray sneakers and a white baseball cap.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through March 15, the 108th Precinct has reported 33 robberies so far in 2026, one more than the 32 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 3.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are down in the precinct with 49 reported so far this year, four fewer than the 53 reported at the same point in 2025, a decline of 7.5%, according to CompStat.