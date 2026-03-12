As spring draws near and warmer months begin to unfold, the western Queens community truly comes alive. From the smell of street food at the Astoria Park Carnival to the creative buzz of the Astoria Film Festival, the next few months are packed with local traditions that showcase the best of Long Island City and Astoria.

Whether you’re looking to support a good cause at Queens Taste or want to spend a sunny afternoon at the Astoria Has Pride Picnic, here are some local events to add to your 2026 calendar.

LIC Annual Egg Hunt and Festival

Saturday, April 4

Gantry Park, Long Island City

queenseasterfestival.com

This annual tradition features a morning of egg hunts for a range of ages, starting from 2 up to 10 years old. The event is hosted by Renew Queens and Wellspring Church and features carnival games and face painting, live music and entertainment. With cherry blossoms in full bloom during this time, it’s a perfect event to support small businesses and residents in Queens and enjoy a fun day for all ages in the family to enjoy on the expansive Long Island City waterfront. Registration begins on March 29 via their website.

Astoria-Ditmars Restaurant Week

April 13-26

ditmarsrestaurantweek.com

Astoria-Ditmars Restaurant Week is just around the corner, and what better way to ring in warmer weather and longer days than meeting with friends at a local restaurant and indulging in delicious food and incredible deals? Participating restaurants will be made available on their website soon, featuring a list of local eateries offering special menus, prefix menus and other incredible deals to indulge.

Queens Taste

May 12, 6-9 p.m.

Sound River Studios

4-40 44th Dr., Long Island City

This annual event brings over 50 of the best restaurants from the world’s most delicious borough for an evening of unlimited sips and samples, hosted on Sound River Studio’s rooftop for an incredible evening of food, drink, and breathtaking views of the city skyline. The yearly event is an annual fundraiser organized by QEDC to support the non-profit organization’s efforts to boost business in the area and create and support jobs. The event is a great way to meet and connect with others, enjoy great vibes, indulge in delicious food and drink, and discover or revisit local restaurants. Tickets for the event are on sale now through their website.

Astoria Film Festival

May 29-31

astoriafilmfestival.org

The annual Astoria Film Festival brings film screenings along with educational and career development programs to local talent as well as providing a platform for them to showcase their work. The festival begins on May 28 from 7-11 p.m. with an opening night party at the Heart of Gold in Astoria, followed by a weekend featuring a youth festival and high school session, a student showcase, an array of workshops, as well as the main festival, which takes place on the 31st at Zukor Theater in Kaufman Astoria Studios. The annual event provides a great opportunity to support up-and-coming filmmakers and enjoy a variety of screenings for all ages to enjoy. Submit your work or purchase tickets to the festival online.

Astoria Park Carnival

June 3-7

Astoria Park

Corner of Hoyt Ave N and 19th St. Astoria

dreamlandamusements.com

There’s nothing like seeing the neon lights from the Astoria Park carnival glowing under the night sky to signal the start of summer. The annual event features classic carnival rides, games, food and drink, and vendors throughout the space, offering a fun daytime activity and the perfect outing on warm summer nights. Tickets are not on sale yet, but include single tickets, 20 and 50 tickets, or simply walk around and enjoy the sights and sounds of the annual summer event, perfect for all ages to enjoy.

Astoria Has Pride Picnic

Late June 2026

Socrates Sculpture Park

32-01 Vernon Blvd. Astoria

Instagram: @astoriahaspride

The Astoria Has Pride Picnic is an annual outdoor event that brings the neighborhood together to enjoy an afternoon of live music, performances, raffle prizes, face painting, and much more to celebrate Pride Month. The annual event, founded by local restaurant Fresco’s Cantina, includes support from an array of local businesses and provides a fun day at the park with plenty of good energy and positive vibes while bringing people of all ages in the community together to enjoy a day at the park. More details on the event will be available as June approaches, and those looking to stay up to date can follow @astoriahaspride for updates.