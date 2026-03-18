Alleged burglar wanted for breaking into three Flushing homes and stealing property, cash: NYPD

Cops are looking for the burglar who broke into three Flushing homes and stealing cash and jewelry in broad daylight.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for an alleged burglar who remains at large after breaking into three unoccupied homes in the neighborhood last month.

Police say the suspect gained entry to a house near the intersection on Parsons Boulevard and Northern Boulevard at around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17 by forcing open the front door. Once inside, the perpetrators removed $200 in cash from a purse and fled in an unknown direction.

Hours later, the suspect targeted another home three blocks east along Northern Boulevard at 149th Street by forcing open the front door. This time he took $1,200 in cash from the victim’s desk and swiped jewelry valued at approximately $220 before running off in an unknown direction, police said.

Two days later, the alleged burglar hit his third unoccupied home in the vicinity of College Point Boulevard and Maple Avenue. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19, the suspect allegedly forced open the front door but he tripped an alarm and fled through the rear of the house empty-handed — but not before he was captured by security cameras. No one was injured during the robberies because nobody was home when the suspect broke into each home.

The NYPD released the surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a medium complexion with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a tan winter jacket, dark-colored pants, a dark blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, a blue face mask and black-rimmed eyeglasses.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through March 15, the 109th Precinct has reported 56 burglaries so far in 2026, 51 fewer than the 107 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 47.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report.