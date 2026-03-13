Four members of prolific burglary crew targeted four commercial establishments at Maspeth shopping center: NYPD

Cops are looking for the four suspects who broke into four commercial businesses at the same shopping center on Maurice Avenue in Maspeth.

The NYPD is looking for four men who burglarized four Maspeth commercial establishments at a shopping center on Maurice Avenue in rapid succession during the early morning hours of Monday, March 9.

Police say the burglary crew first targeted a bakery at 59-09 Maurice Ave. just before 2 a.m. gaining entry after smashing the glass front door. Once inside, the perpetrators took approximately $400 from two cash registers behind the counter and fled the store westbound on Maurice Avenue, police said.

Moments later the suspects smashed a glass front door of the Smashburger location at 59-09 Maurice Ave., where police say they removed a cash register which had no currency so they proceeded to the Jersey Mike’s sub & sandwich shop at 59-03 Maurice Ave. by breaking the front door safety box that contained a key to the store. Once inside, the burglars pried open a cash register and took $250 before moving on to the fourth and final commercial establishment that morning, a restaurant located at 59-05 Maurice Ave. After breaking in they found nothing of value and took off in an unknown direction. The shopping center is located in the confines of the 108th Precinct in Long Island City.

Investigators have determined the burglary crew also came up empty when they broke into a commercial establishment in the confines of the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill. In that incident, they broke into 87-48 78th St. in Woodhaven and took off running without taking anything of value.

The crooks had much better success in Brooklyn, where they broke into 10 commercial establishments in Williamsburg and Greenpoint between Feb. 22 and March 4 stealing more than $7,300 in cash and checks and other property. In one of those Brooklyn burglaries, at a commercial establishment at 98 South 4th St. in Williamsburg, they were confronted by a 52-year-old man who backed away when one the suspects pulled out a black firearm but did not shoot before the crew left empty handed. In the 15 burglaries, no one was injured.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects but could not provide descriptions because their features were hidden by facemasks, hoods, and other face coverings.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through March 8, the 108th Precinct has reported 33 burglaries so far in 2026, 13 fewer than the 46 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 28.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Burglaries are also on the decline in the 102nd Precinct with 14 reported so far this year, a half dozen fewer than the 20 reported at the same point in 2025, a decrease 0f 30%, according to CompStat.