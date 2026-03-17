City employee charged with sex abuse after targeting girls at John Bowne High School: NYPD

An employee of the city’s Department of Education was arrested on Friday, March 13, at John Bowne High School in Flushing for multiple forcible touching incidents targeting a half dozen 15-year-old girls and a 17-year-old student earlier in the week.

Vamshi Guduru, 36, was taken into custody be detectives from the Queens Special Victims Squad when he arrived at the school at 6:30 a.m. on March 13. He was booked at the 107th Precinct and arraigned in Queens Criminal Court later that day on a complaint charging him with three counts of forcible touching five counts of sexual abuse in the third degree and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

While the Department of Education would not say in what capacity Guduru worked at the school, he was identified as a teacher at John Bowne High School, according to the criminal complaint.

On March 9 at 11:15 a.m., Guduru allegedly approached a 15-year-old girl and caressed her right breast without her consent, the charges allege. About 25 minutes later, Guduru approached another 15-year-old girl and allegedly squeezed her rear end without her consent. At approximately 2 p.m. that same day, Gudura walked up to another 15-year-old girl and stood very close to her and put his hand over her own hand and seven minutes later he approached another 15-year-old girl and touched her lower back with his hand. A half hour later, Guduru approached another 15-year-old girl and allegedly grabbed and squeezed her buttocks without her consent. Moments later, he approached another 15-year-old victim and slid his hand with an open palm against both of her breasts, according to the criminal complaint.

On March 11, at around 8:30 a.m., Guduru allegedly targeted a 17-year-old girl at John Bowne High School and paced his hand over hers, touched her cheek, leaned into her, and squeezed her left breast without her consent, according to the criminal complaint.

Guduru pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before Queens Criminal Court Judge Sharifa Nasser-Cuellar who granted his supervised release plus full orders of protection against the seven victims. He was ordered to return to court on May 4.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority,” a DOE spokeswoman said. “The alleged behavior is deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable. Upon learning these allegations, this individual was immediately reassigned away from students. If the allegations are confirmed, we will pursue termination. Additional support will be provided to the school community.”

Following his arrest, the NYPD released his mug shot and asked any other victims of Guduru to come forward by calling the NYPD’s Sex Crimes Hotline at 212-267-RAPE (7273). Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through March 15, the 107th Precinct has reported 17 sex crimes so far in 2026, five more than the dozen reported at the same point last year, an increase of 41-7%, according to the latest CompStat report.