CM Wong announces District 30 e-waste and other upcoming recycling events

District 30 will host four community recycling events for residents to discard their electronic waste and textiles. Council Member Phil Wong partnered with the New York City Department of Sanitation and LES Ecology Center to host the events, which are open to all New York City residents.

Eighty-one countries have legislation for e-waste management, according to the DTP group, and while the U.S. has no federal legislation on e-waste, in New York incorrect disposal of e-waste is illegal.

Community e-waste events held by DSNY and community leaders are the easiest way to dispose of the waste. This event is not only meant for New Yorkers to safely dispose of their waste, but also to protect data security standards.

“I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to responsibly dispose of old electronics and textiles while helping keep our neighborhoods clean,” Wong said in a press release.

There will be one event each month from March to July, with each accepting different waste:

On March 21, in Juniper Valley Park, where they will be accepting textiles and electronics.

At Maspeth Federal Savings on April 18, they will be accepting electronics. And holding activities such as animal adoption and VIN etching.

On June 20, at Rosemary’s Playground and July 25 at Elks Lodge #878, they will be accepting textiles and electronics.

When disposing of e-waste, locals must erase all sensitive data and textiles should be in bags when dropped off. Large appliances, batteries, light bulbs and air conditioners are not applicable to e-waste.

NYC continues to host free e-waste events in every borough to safely get rid of harmful products.

“It’s always great to host these recycling events because they’ve consistently been big hits in our community,” Wong said.