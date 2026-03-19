Easter runs and Mets-themed 7K: Your guide to April races in Queens

As the bitter winter season falls further behind us, the arrival of spring blossoms a new roster of races. From the Great Easter Basket 5K/10K at Flushing Meadows Corona Park to the anticipated return of The 7 Line 7K, there’s a race for every pace. If you’re looking to become active after staying inside this season, these highly spirited races are ready to welcome you back into the fray.

Offering a perfect mix of community and eye-catching scenery, the World’s Borough is a premier destination for runners. Don’t forget to lace up your shoes and fasten your watch before checking out these local races that will have you running back to Queens.

For those considering a new Easter tradition focused on festive fitness, this race checks that box. Wear your best colorful outfit (or a bunny suit) and hit those strides with fellow participants. The annual race doubles as a fundraiser for the Never Stop Running Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports athletes pursuing the sport. All registered runners receive an Easter-themed medal and t-shirt.

Get ready to welcome the upcoming beach season with a marathon, half-marathon or 5K at the coastal neighborhood. Located at the boardwalk, the marathon is four loops, the half-marathon is two loops and the 5K is an out-and-back course. Once the finish line has been crossed, feel free to grab a post-race bite at Rockaway Beach Bakery, a neighborhood mainstay that recently moved into the Rockaway Hotel + Spa, as recently reported by QNS.

Amihan Filipino Run – Corona (Saturday, April 11)

Queens Distance Runners, a Jackson Heights-based running team, returned to their roots with a cultural race event that highlights the Filipino community. The 6.2-mile course consists of two 5K loops along the stomping grounds of Flushing Meadows Corona Park. This run also serves as the third installment of the inaugural Queens Crew Cup, a competitive tournament that seeks the fastest running crew in the World’s Borough.

Atlantic Duathlon – Rockaway Beach (Saturday, April 18)

Test your fitness with the first multisport event of the season at the beach. The duathlon is broken down into the following distances: 3 miles, 12 miles and 3 miles. Both 5K running segments and the biking segment are on the boardwalk, where the shoreline views will put your mind at ease. All registered participants will receive a running jersey and finisher medal — the top 3 male and female runners receive a separate medal.

The 7 Line 7K – Corona (Sunday, April 19)

Presented by Metropolitan Park — an $8 billion development initiated by Hard Rock International and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen that seeks to transform the Citi Field area with a 2030 opening date — the event is considered a destination race for die-hard and casual Mets fans. The lead beneficiary is The Amazin’ Mets Foundation, a charity organization that provides services and opportunities to underserved groups. All registered participants receive a Mets-themed finisher medal and a 7 Line 7K t-shirt.

Footsteps for Progress 5K Color Bash – Corona (Sunday, April 26)

As a new feature in its 2026 edition, participants can now race through rainbow-colored powder at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. This year’s beneficiary is Queens Center for Progress (QCP), a non-profit that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities. For every $100 donation, runners receive a raffle ticket to win two first-class Delta Airlines tickets to cities across the country and beyond the border of our northern neighbor, Canada. For further inquiries, call the QCP at 718-380-3000, ext. 325.

Forest Park Drive will host the Vaisakhi 5K, a race dedicated to a religious celebration among Sikhs that honors the Punjabi New Year — typically observed on April 13 or 14. Run over to Richmond Hill for this running occasion, where community and faith meet.