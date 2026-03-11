Former Queens Assemblymember Catherine Nolan dies at age 67 after long cancer battle

Former Assemblywoman Catherine Nolan was remembered as a trailblazing public servant after she died Wednesday, March 11, at age 67.

Catherine Nolan, a lawmaker who represented Western Queens in the Assembly for nearly four decades, died Wednesday morning at age 67 following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Nolan was one of the youngest women elected to state office when she began representing Assembly District 37 in 1985. Her district included Sunnyside, Astoria, Woodside, Long Island City, Maspeth and Ridgewood where she lived most of her life.

“Cathy Nolan was a true champion and a trailblazer in every sense of those words,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “Elected to the state Assembly at just 26 years old, she inspired a generation of young people in western Queens to get involved in their community, but she wasn’t satisfied with just holding office or accumulating political power. Instead, she dedicated every day of her nearly 38-year Assembly career to improving our education system and investing in the future of countless children across our borough, city and state, regardless of their ZIP code or socioeconomic status.”

Fittingly, it was Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie who announced Nolan’s passing on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of my friend and former Assemblymember Cathy Nolan,” Heastie said. “She was a dedicated public servant and a trailblazer. She was the first woman to chair the Labor Committee and was a leading force in raising the minimum wage and strengthening workers’ protections. She served as chair of the Education Committee, fighting for Universal Pre-K, reducing class sizes and improving graduation rates.”

Nolan announced her retirement in February 2022, one year after she was diagnosed with peritoneal mesothelioma, a rare asbestos-related cancer.

“In her 38 years in the People’s House, she was a voice for her constituents in Queens and fought for legislation that improved the lives of people across our great state,” Heastie continued. “I was lucky to serve with her and privileged to have her on my leadership team as deputy speaker. My heart goes out to her husband Gerry, her son Nick and to all her friends and loved ones. She will be missed.”

Nolan was a staunch supporter of Amazon’s proposal to build a massive HQ2 facility in 2018 and had disdain for her progressive colleagues in Western Queens who rallied community support against the plan that was finally scuttled in February 2019.

It was a stance that was appreciated in moderate Democratic circles across the borough. Northeast Queens Assemblymember Edward Braunstein said he was saddened to hear of her passing.

“Cathy was not only a tremendous legislator, but she was also a caring friend and colleague, Braunstein said. “I will always be grateful for the support and guidance she gave me over the years. She will be deeply missed.”

Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar said she will be hosting a candlelight vigil at a later date to honor her former colleague who she called a remarkable leader.

“Throughout her nearly 38-year career, she showed what principled leadership looks like—fighting for working people, strengthening our schools, and lifting up communities across New York,” Rajkumar said. “Assemblywoman Nolan’s impact was felt deeply here in Ridgewood, which both of us represented. For nearly four decades, she was a steadfast advocate for the people of Ridgewood and all of Queens, championing policies that supported workers, children, and families. I was honored to serve alongside her and proud to have her leadership as Deputy Speaker.”

Sunnyside attorney Jim Magee, the president of the West Queens Independent Democratic Club, paid tribute to Nolan who was his assemblywoman for most of his life.

“We talk a lot today about this being a male-dominated world and about sexism in politics,” Magee wrote. “Cathy was a young woman in an environment that is unrecognizable from the one we live in today. And the one we live in, in this City and State, owed a lot to her.”

Despite all the challenges she faced, Magee said she became one of the most powerful people in New York.

“She was an independent political force that weathered the tidal shift that occurred during her tenure,” he said. “She began her career on the left of the mainstream party and survived long enough to be the sole remaining holdout independent of the socialism now characteristic of Western Queens. She did that by paying attention to people. And doing her job retail.”

Nolan died on March 11, one day shy of her 68th birthday.

“While Cathy is no longer with us physically, her legacy of service and commitment to her constituents in Western Queens and beyond undoubtedly lives on,” Richards said. “My thoughts, and those of 2.4 million Queens residents, are with the Nolan family and all who knew and loved her.”