On March 29, Fresco’s Grand Cantina will be celebrating its fourth anniversary, but this year’s celebration has a bittersweet tone, as it will also serve as a fundraiser to help keep the restaurant open.

The modern Mexican restaurant, located at 28-50 31st Ave. in Astoria, which is famous for its award-winning drag brunches and delicious food, has provided much more than just a restaurant, but a community and a place of belonging. After posting a video on their Instagram page a week ago that has since gone viral, to announce the anniversary fundraiser, Brian Martinez, who owns the restaurant with his husband, Adrian Suero, is hoping some of the love and support the space has been known for giving will flow back into the restaurant on the 29th to help save another neighborhood staple from shuttering.

“The video was probably one of the hardest things I had to do,” said Martinez. “I’m used to being the one who’s helping others and making sure everyone is having a good time. It’s meant a lot to me to be more than a restaurant-people don’t just come to drink or for a show, they come for the community. I know there’s going to be an outpouring of support, which I love and appreciate, but I want to make sure everybody has a good experience.”

Fresco’s Grand Cantina is the couple’s second business, following the success of their first space, Fresco’s Cantina on 31st Avenue which opened in 2017. The restaurant is known for delicious food and a festive atmosphere, and incredible live shows and events, that lets visitors leave their stress at the door, even for just a couple of hours, while they connect with friends and neighbors in the community to indulge in cheesy quesadillas, hot and fresh tacos, and great drinks. More than a place to unwind, the LGBTQ and Latin-owned restaurant has provided a safe space, not just for the queer community, but for those seeking a third space. The venue connects with the community in many ways, including monthly book clubs, special-interest meet-ups, fundraisers for charities and other organizations, speed dating events, and much more. Their annual Astoria Has Pride event is another local highlight, providing a fun day for neighbors to connect with one another and highlighting local businesses, performers, and other artists in the area. With staff and owners who look after you and provide genuinely warm service, visiting the space feels more like coming over to a family or a friend’s home for a special gathering than just another business.

“It’s always been a welcoming space,” said Melanie Rodriguez-Palacios, a Queens resident who’s been a regular ever since her friend introduced her to the venue, even hosting her graduation party there with friends and family. “Every single friend that I brought here, they always say it’s so welcoming; even for the Super Bowl, we had a blast, it was one big party, and we were all in community again, for Bad Bunny and what he meant for the Hispanic community. Fresco’s is a community, wherever you’re from, and it keeps you together like family.”

Martinez said the space has been struggling to get by for the past year, even on crowded days. Guests are spending much more frugally than in the past and drinking less, either for wellness trends or to reduce their check at the end of the meal, due to the rising cost of living and high cumulative inflation. Even in months like June, which is Pride Month, and December, with holiday parties, which the restaurant depends on to make up for dry spells, Martinez said their numbers were drastically different from the year prior. Between making sure his employees and performers are paid and covering the restaurant’s typical supply and utility costs, there are many weeks when Martinez doesn’t even pay himself to make sure everyone else is taken care of.

“Everybody’s looking for a deal or specials so they can stretch their dollar, which is understandable — I think everybody wants to do that, even the business owners,” said Martinez. “I looked at our sales from July 2025, versus 2024, and we were down a little bit over 25%. The room was full, people were there, but the consumption wasn’t there, so I’ve been playing catch-up all this time since June, and the bills don’t stop.”

The physical and mental toll of constantly trying to play catch-up and take care of everyone, along with the feeling of pressure to not to let his employees or the community down, led him to finally confide in a friend and colleague, Frida Cox, one of the drag performers he’s known for nearly 10 years, who suggested he turn the anniversary into a fundraiser. Catrina met Martinez through a mutual friend, and from working with him, first from drag bingo to the restaurant keeping her and other drag performers working during the pandemic with their drag livery service, the event definitely has more than her full support to try to keep doors open.

“It’s bittersweet because it sucks that in such a joyous moment as an anniversary, especially after four years, they’re also doing a fundraiser for it to even be capable of being open another year, let alone another four years,” said Catrina. “Besides job security, it’s a lot of people’s home away from home; I went to a couple of people’s weddings who I met from here, so it’s definitely meant family, and it would suck if the doors were closed- that’s why we’re doing it, so that way it actually stays open.”

The event will still be a celebration of all they’ve done over the past four years, but the party will have a $25 cover, which includes one free margarita, to help preserve the beloved space. The event will feature both drag queens and kings, including Catrina and Hibiscus, who have known Martinez for nearly a decade and have regularly performed at both Fresco’s locations since they opened. They and the rest of the performers have offered to perform for free to help lighten expenses, and even went so far as to offer to donate their tips, but Martinez said he wouldn’t let them give their tips, as he already appreciated their kind gesture in offering their talent for the event.

“This space has given us so much, and he’s given us so many opportunities, so one performance is no big deal,” said Hibiscus. “We’re here to be the community and be the family that we say we are, because we really need it. I really do love this space, and I know the goal is to make sure we stay afloat so I hope people see that. I think the community will come through and I hope we can keep that vibe going and stay open for four more years.”

In the meantime, Martinez said for those who want to support the restaurant or just unwind and enjoy a great meal don’t need to wait until the anniversary fundraiser at the end of the month to come by. Whether they’re just looking for a place to grab a drink or meet with friends, the space is ready with great food and drink to enjoy any day of the week even before the special event.

“The 29th is just a big event, but you can come before then and support,” said Martinez. “Stop by if you can’t do GoFundMe, that’s fine-just come and have a couple drinks-we just need people through those doors.”

The event is slated for Sunday, March 29, starting at 6 p.m., including an array of performances, great food and drink, and incredible vibes as the community comes together to support the locally owned business. For those who can’t attend but still want to help, you can make a donation to their GoFundMe page.

Tickets to the event may be purchased through their website or in person on the day of the event. For more information, follow @frescosgrandcantina.