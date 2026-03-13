Your summer playlist is about to go from your headphones to center stage with the return of The Governor’s Ball to Queens for three days of live music, local food vendors and an unforgettable experience at the annual music festival.

The event is returning to Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 5-7, featuring headliners such as Lorde, A$AP Rocky, K-pop superstars Stray Kids, and Kali Uchis, along with many more artists taking to the stage over the three-day festival.

Governors Ball, which celebrated its 15-year anniversary a year ago, has been held in Queens since 2021, marking its sixth year returning to the borough for this annual summer highlight. Held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the space provides the perfect backdrop to enjoy an array of artists and performers while giving concertgoers the opportunity to explore the borough’s renowned dining scene, with restaurants featuring authentic dishes from all over the globe.

With a stacked lineup of performing headliners, the weekend of performances is overflowing with talent, also featuring acts such as: Baby Keem, Jennie, Katseye, Major Lazer, Pierce the Veil, Dominic Fike, Blood Orange, Mariah The Scientist, Wet Leg, Amyl and The Sniffers, The Dare, 2hollis, Ravyn Lenae, and many more.

There is also a strong slate of NYC-based talent on this year’s bill – from Geese, The Dare, Del Water Gap, Arcy Drive, and Lexa Gates, to emerging hometown favorites like The Backfires and Chanpan. Also featured on the bill are the School of Rock Queens, School of Rock New York, and Kids Rock for Kids, providing more than just a show but the opportunity to highlight the city’s upcoming talent and vibrant music community.

Tickets, which are still on sale, have limited availability for Friday and Saturday as the weeks to the festival wind down. To purchase tickets, see the full schedule, and lineup of performances, visit their website or follow them at @govballnyc.