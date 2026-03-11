Your guide to the newest restaurants in Astoria and Long Island City

Astoria and Long Island City have a fresh batch of must-visit spots to try, whether you’re in the mood for an elegant omakase evening or a quick, health-forward lunch. From the bustling food halls of Long Island City to the cozy street corners of Astoria, here are the latest additions to add to your list of new eateries to try.

Siam Thai Express

28-17 Jackson Ave. (Inside JACX&CO)

siamthaieatery.com

Instagram: @siamthai_nyc

Siam Thai expanded to its second Queens location, joining JACX&Co.’s expansive dining options. The eatery, known for its authentic Thai dishes is bringing their signature flavor to the food hall with options like chicken satay and beef noodle soup, along with desserts like mango sticky rice and coconut rice pudding.

Jax Pizza Joint

27-20 Jackson Ave., LIC

516-585-5060

jaxpizzajoint.com

Instagram: @jaxpizzajoint

Jax Pizza Joint recently opened, offering a no-frills classic NYC pizza shop to the area. The eatery emphasizes thoughtfully prepared delicious slices, including their Jax Special, made with Jax vodka sauce and shaved Parmesan cheese. They also have heroes and classic desserts like gelato and tiramisu. The new spot has a beer and wine menu, making it a perfect meet-up spot after work or a laid-back weekend hangout.

Olia

37-15 30th Ave., Astoria

929-558-6472

oliagreens.com

Instagram: @oliagreens

Olia is a recent healthy fast food addition to the neighborhood, offering a range of freshly made bowls, salads, paninis, acai bowls, and more, emphasizing clean ingredients and a simple way to boost your day without breaking the bank. From fresh juice shots to smoothies and even all-day breakfast, the space provides a new health-forward addition to the neighborhood.

Warabi Omakase

42-15 Crescent St., LIC

929-666-7017

warabiomakase.com

Instagram: @warabi.omakase

Warabi Omakase is a recent addition to the LIC community, offering a sleek, sophisticated dining experience featuring a chef-led omakase menu prepared with premium seafood. The restaurant offers an unlimited 14-course experience for $108 per person, with sake and beer included. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or want to try their freshly prepared dishes, the space is a great place to enjoy a unique dining experience.

Sangria

34-19 30th Ave., Astoria

718-421-8672

Instagram: @sangria_astoria

Sangria recently opened in the space where Shady Lady used to be before permantly closing. The new addition specializes in tapas dishes, from pulpo a la plancha to empanadas de carne. Their menu also features entrees like NY strip steak and arroz con pollo. The cozy corner space offers a new addition to meet for happy hour with sangria and signature cocktails along with plenty of shareable dishes with friends.

Morjan Seafood

25-40 Steinway St., LIC

Instagram: @morjanseafood

Morjan Seafood is a new Halal seafood restaurant that offers a range of fresh seafood dishes and lets customers order them fried, grilled, or oven-baked. Their menu offers an extensive selection of branzini, fresh clams, calamari, and more, served with a side dish or a salad. The restaurant has a sleek and stylish look and is a perfect place to enjoy fresh, delicious seafood dishes in an intimate setting.

First Cup Cafe

29-01 36th Ave., Astoria

718-808-1503

Instagram: @firstcupcafenyc

First Cup Cafe is a new Bengali-American cafe, blending traditional and modern dishes, from fresh pastries like pain au chocot and kunafa cheesecake, to lox toast and samosa chaat. The space offers a wide range of coffee and tea drinks, from their rose vanilla latte to the banana bread latte. The new cafe provides a cozy place to unwind and meet with friends while indulging in their fresh drinks and pastries, from early morning to evening.