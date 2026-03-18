Gunman fired off shots behind city office building in Arverne: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who pulled out a firearm and fired multiple times behind a municipal office building in Arverne.

Police from the 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach are looking for an alleged gunman who opened fire indiscriminately in Arverne on the morning of Wednesday, March 11.

Police say the suspect was riding a standup scooter in broad daylight when he pulled out a firearm and began shooting in the rear of a municipal building at 219 Beach 59th St. at 8:40 a.m. The building is home to the NYC Human Resources Administration and the Rockaway SNAP Center, but there is no indication that the gunman was shooting at the building, according to a law enforcement source.

Police say the suspect rode off westbound on the Rockaway Freeway toward Beach 62nd Street.

There were no reported injuries after the shooting incident.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect riding the standup scooter and described him as having a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls athletic jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers, a black facemask and a black backpack.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this reckless endangerment investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through March 15, the 100th Precinct has reported one shooting incident so far in 2026 after reporting none at the same point last year, according to the most recent CompStat report.