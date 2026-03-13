Hello Kitty and Friends Pop-up will be at the Tangram Mall beginning March 14-April 5.

If the return of the cold weather after those few days of 70 degrees and sunshine at the start of the week has you in a slump, Saturday’s Hello Kitty pop-up at the Tangram Mall is here just in time to brighten your mood.

The limited edition event, located at 133-33 39th Ave. in Flushing, is hosted by Miniso, a global lifestyle brand, which is bringing its first-ever Hello Kitty and Friends Pop-up to the United States, featuring over 500 Hello Kitty products, including exclusive finds and plenty of pretty kawaii vibes for the ultimate dopamine fix.

The event kicks off on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m., letting visitors kick off their weekend with a free Hello Kitty tote bag on any purchase of $65 or more, while supplies last. The pop-up marks the first time a Sanrio pop-up featuring characters like Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi will be at the mall right in the heart of the world’s borough.

Guests can begin their visit to the mall exploring an array of Sanrio products including collectibles, plush toys, home goods, accessories, and lifestyle items, before hitting up the mall’s iconic food court, filled with popular spots like Xi’an Famous Foods, known for its hand-pulled noodles, iMilky, offering an array of delicious milk tea and fresh made onigiri, and Soft Swerve, the popular ice cream shop known for Asian-inspired flavors like black sesame and ube soft serve.

Miniso, headquartered in Guangzhou, China, is a global variety store chain that specializes in affordable, high-quality household goods, cosmetics, and stationery, and hosts a range of pop-up events, including Chiikawa and One Piece, which was their last pop-up event at the Tangram Mall that drew thousands of fans on opening day.

Their latest pop-up event is the perfect family-friendly experience, letting visitors of all ages explore, shop, and celebrate their favorite characters throughout the three-week event.

To learn more, follow @tangramnyc or visit their website.