Housing lottery in progress for 18 units in Jamaica mixed-use building, rent starts at $1,609

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An affordable housing lottery is running for 18 units in a mixed-use building at 89-61 162nd St. in Jamaica, just over a year after permits were filed for the building.

The 12-story building will have 89 total housing units, with 71 being at market rate. Of the 18 units set aside, 14 are intended for those earning 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $97,200 and 4 are intended for those earning 100% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $162,000.

Six of the apartments at 60% of the area median income are one-bedroom units, which can house up to three people. The rent for these units is $1,609 a month. The annual household income among residents of a unit must add up to $62,572-$87,480.

The other eight apartments at 60% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, which can fit up to five residents. Monthly rent for these units is $1,908. Residents of one of these units must combine to earn $75,052-$105,000 a year.

Three one-bedroom units are among those set aside at 100% of the area median income. They cost $2,787 a month in rent and require households to earn $102,960-$145,800 a year.

There is one two-bedroom unit at 100% of the area median income with a monthly rent of $3,323. Residents must combine to earn $123,566-$175,000 annually.

Amenities available to residents of 89-61 162nd St. include access to a bike room, a shared laundry room and an outdoor terrace. The building also has an elevator and an accessible entrance. Pets are allowed, as long as they weigh less than 40 pounds. Gas and hot water are included in the cost of rent. Tenants will be responsible for the stove and heat.

The property is within close proximity to the 169th Street and Parsons Boulevard subway stations, which both provide service for the F train, and the Jamaica Center-Archer/Parsons subway station, which provides service for the E, J and Z trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q1, Q3, Q4, Q5, Q17, Q20, Q25, Q30, Q31, Q42, Q44+, Q54, Q56, Q65, Q75, Q76, Q77, Q83, Q84, Q85, Q86, Q87, Q89, Q110, Q111, Q112, Q115, QM64 and QM68 lines.

Other notable nearby properties include Rufus King Park, Growing Up Green Charter School II, P.S. 349 Magnet School for Leadership and Innovation through STEAM, Hillcrest High School and York College.

JFA Architects and Engineers DPC designed the building. It is being developed by Ami Weinstock.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 89-61 162nd St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by April 1. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Towers 162, c/o Taxace NY LLC, 139 Trompkins Ave., Brooklyn , NY 11206.