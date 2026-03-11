Italian American Women’s Center hosts art exhibit in celebration of International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Italian American Women’s Center put together an art exhibit on Sunday, March 8, at Umberto’s, located at 633 Jericho Tpke. in New Hyde Park.

Nearly 100 members and guests were on hand for this event in honor of International Women’s Day, known as Festa Della Donna in Italian. This marked the second annual art exhibit put together by the Italian American Women’s Center in honor of this holiday.

Five dynamic and talented artists showcased their works at the event. The art included expressive and spellbinding portraits from Juliana Amato and Natalie Longobucco, who are both studying art in college, exquisite needlework pieces from fabric artist Theresa Nemitz, scenes of Sicily, Spain and floral studies from Italian American Women’s Center President Vincenza Russo and works from Clare Stokolosa, whose painting series “NYC Faces in Motion” earned her a New York State Council on the Arts grant this year.

In addition to the art and Italian culture, attendees were also entertained by Italian music from Primavera Band performers Tony Valent and Pasquale Gencarelli, dancing and fine food from Umberto’s.

Many of the women in attendance wore splashes of yellow in honor of the yellow mimosa flower, which has been a symbol of International Women’s Day since 1946. The delicate flower blossoms in the harsh conditions of March, which is Women’s History Month in the United States. In Italy, bouquets of mimosa flowers are given out by men, children and women amongst each other in recognition of the holiday.

Since March was first designated Women’s History Month in the United States in 1987, the Italian American Women’s Center has hosted an event every year in recognition of the economic, political and social achievements and goals of women. During this year’s celebration, Russo recognized New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli for being a strong advocate for policies that promote pay equity and affordable child care to benefit women and the New York State economy.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated globally since 1911. It is celebrated to observe the economic, political, social and equal opportunity advancements made by women, as well as their key contributions.