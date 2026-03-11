Flushing’s John Bowne HS breaks ground on new annex that will increase capacity and expand programs

A rendering of the future John Bowne High School Annex, which will help the high school address overcrowding and expand its educational programs.

The New York City School Construction Authority broke ground on construction of the John Bowne High School Annex — a new 630-seat, four-story facility located on Reeves Avenue in Flushing — celebrating the start of the project on March 5.

Currently, 2,782 students are enrolled at the high school, forcing the school to operate at 122% capacity.

The new annex, a news release from John Bowne said, will relieve this overcrowding and expand educational opportunities for students in one of Queens’ growing communities.

“The start of construction on this annex marks a transformative moment for the John Bowne High School community,” said Laura Iannelli, principal of the high school. “We are incredibly grateful for this investment, which does more than just add seats — it adds possibilities.”

According to a news release, the new annex will feature 20 standard education classrooms, two special education classrooms and specialized instructional spaces including a state-of-the-art Healthcare/Nursing Laboratory and a Culinary Arts Laboratory.

The annex will also house the school’s new CTE Law program — which is the first in the city — and a fully functional urban farm.

The building will include administrative offices, student and staff restrooms, custodial and storage spaces, and other essential student support areas.

Construction, spearheaded by Plaza Construction LLC and PKSB Architects, P.C., will be managed to minimize disruption to the existing school community, the news release said.

The SCA’s Public Art for Public Schools unit has also commissioned Adam de Boer to create site-specific artwork for the annex lobby. “May on Main” is a colorful series of four paintings that capture iconic views, from Kew Gardens to Flushing, along Main Street.

Iannelli said she is particularly excited about how these new facilities will bridge the school’s historic agriculture program with its future culinary arts laboratory.

By allowing students to bring the products they’ve grown and harvested directly into a professional-grade kitchen, she said the programs are creating a unique, hands-on learning experience.

Aligning with the SCA’s commitment to environmentally responsible design, the annex will include a sustainable green roof to improve stormwater management and enhance energy efficiency.

“With sustainable features like a green roof and thoughtfully designed instructional and support spaces, we are creating a high-quality, 21st century learning environment that will serve this community for decades to come,” said Nina Kubota, president and CEO of the SCA.

Councilman James F. Gennaro, who serves as chair of the New York Council’s Committee on Environmental Protection & Waterfronts said he is especially pleased to see that the project incorporates sustainable features, which will help manage stormwater and improve energy efficiency.

“I strongly support investments that both strengthen our schools and advance green infrastructure,” he emphasized.

According to the high school, the annex has been carefully designed to meet the needs of today’s students and educators, providing flexible instructional spaces and dedicated areas that support both academic and career-focused programming.

The inclusion of specialized labs, the news release continued, will expand hands-on learning opportunities and strengthen pathways to high-demand industries.

Queens North High Schools Superintendent Hoa Tu said the annex represents commitment to increasing access to Bowne’s diverse education programs in a way that reflects the diversity of the borough.

“Whether our students are preparing to argue in a courtroom or pioneering sustainable agriculture in an urban landscape, they now have a state-of-the-art space to cultivate their passions,” Tu said. “We are growing leaders, growing food, and growing the future of New York City, right here in Flushing.”

State Sen. John Liu, who is chairperson of the Senate Committee on NYC Education, thanked Iannelli and all the students, teachers, parents and staff who advocated for the annex and worked to invest in students’ futures.

“Every Queens student deserves to learn in a comfortable environment that sets them up for success,” said Queensborough President Donovan Richards Jr. “Thank you to the School Construction Authority for its continued partnership, as we build more seats in Queens than any other borough.”

According to the SCA, the 2026-27 school year will mark the addition of another 2,600 new seats with two new schools, three additions and four room conversion projects throughout the borough.

Last year’s SCA openings included: